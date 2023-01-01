check the estimated amount and who your heirs are

Football lost today the greatest player in its history. Brazil lost today the greatest idol in history. Today the world lost Pele. The former player died at the age of 82 after receiving treatment at the Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo. Edson Arantes do Nascimento succumbed to complications from colon cancer and died of multiple organ failure.

He leaves six children, his heirs. They will have to deal with the King’s legacy and treasured fortune. Can you imagine how much Pelé managed to accumulate in his career, acting as an athlete, TV commentator, politician, businessman and marketing man? Read about it in the article below.

Who are Pele’s heirs?

His first marriage was to Rosemeri dos Reis, his first wife, whom he married in 1966. From this union Kely (55), Edinho (52) and Jennifer (43) were born. The trained visual artist Kely has been continuously notifying fans and the press about her father’s state of health since the beginning of his hospitalization, at the end of November – she arrived in Brazil on the 12th to accompany him.

Londrina coach Edinho went to the hospital on Christmas Day to spend the day with his family. The second marriage was with the gospel singer Assíria Seixas, with whom the king lived a more mediatic phase with regard to his personal life, already reformed.

various relationships

The couple married in 1994 and have twins named Joshua and Celeste, now 26. The two were also in Einstein at Christmas, accompanied by their half-sister Gemima, daughter of Assyria, who remains close to the king. Flávia (54), a physiotherapist who accompanied Kely in her father’s fight against cancer, was the result of a quick relationship with the then administrator from Rio Grande do Sul Lenita Kurtz, then 22 years old, in 1969, already in the middle of her marriage to Rosemeri. Pelé accepted the situation after a paternity test.

Pele also has Sandra. A daughter he didn’t know and had bad experiences with him. The most controversial episode off the field, which is usually remembered on the network. Result of a love affair with the maid Anísia, who died in 2014, Sandra proved the king’s paternity in court and won the right to use the surname Arantes do Nascimento. Sandra died in 2006, eight years before her mother, who died of breast cancer.

See also: Influencers with FEW followers also make money on the internet? See how!

What is the King’s fortune?

Currently, there is no official information about Pele’s net worth. In 2019, the assets of the King of football were estimated at 80 million reais. In 2014, Forbes magazine listed Pelé as one of the 10 most successful retired athletes in the world.

According to the magazine eight years ago, Pelé would have earned around US$ 15 million (about R$ 35 million at the time , in addition to advertising and sponsorships, if only the products were licensed in his name. In 2021, financial analysts consulted by Forbes estimated that if Pelé were currently playing in Europe, he would have an annual salary of US$ 223 million (about R$ 1.2 trillion per year), making him the most successful soccer player on the planet.

Cosmos rescued Pelé from bankruptcy.

At the height of his career, in the mid-1960s, Pelé earned around 2 million cruzeiros a month, less than 100,000 reais if he still played today. It was the highest salary in Brazilian football at the time. Financially shaken, the financial salvation of the king of football only came at the end of his career when he decided to play for the American team Cosmos, in 1975. Pelé signed a one-year contract worth US$ 1.7 million.

It was in the New York Times

The deal made 34-year-old Pelé the highest-paid team athlete in the world , reported the New York Times in 1975. For comparison, the highest-paid athlete in the NBA that year was, for example, the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , with an annual salary of $450,000 for the Los Angeles Lakers.

See also: Social network offers chance to EARN MONEY and get an extra income; it’s trustable?