Conmebol says goodbye to 2022 with a “magical year” for South American football

Conmebol turned the year highlighting 2022 as “magical” for South American football. The period was closed with the conquest of Argentina in the World Cup, which became three times champion after beating France in the final, on penalties.

“A magical year for South American football ends. There was talent, passion and we regained the world throne. May people continue to believe in 2023”, recorded the entity on social networks.

After 36 years of waiting

The now three-time champion Argentina lifted the World Cup cup again, a feat that had not happened since 1986. Its first title was in 1978.

Coach Lionel Scaloni’s team defeated France 4-2 on penalties, after a 3-3 draw in extra time, at Lusail Stadium, in Doha, Qatar. The South Americans opened the scoring in the 22nd minute of the first half, with a goal by Messi, and extended it to the 35th minute with Di Maria. However, the French started the recovery with the goal scored by Mbappé. Less than two minutes later, the player stuffed the nets again and left everything the same.

In overtime, Messi put Argentina ahead again, but in the next move Mbappé scored his hat-trick. On penalties, the Argentine team did better. Messi, Dybala, Paredes and Montiel did it. On the other side, Mbappé and Kolo Muano also converted, but Coman and Tchouaméni lost and gave the title to Argentina.

Women’s America Cup

In July, Brazil and Colombia played in the final of the competition. At the Alfonso López stadium, in Bucaramanga, Pia Sundhage’s team counted on a penalty goal scored by Debinha to win the title.

The Brazilian team added its eighth trophy in the women’s Copa America in nine disputed editions. The Brazilians had the best attack, with 20 goals, and the most efficient defense, without conceding a goal.

Flamengo and Palmeiras: the Libertadores Cups

The two clubs appear once again in the tournament. While Rubro-Negro was three-time champion in the men’s category, Alviverde won the unprecedented title in the women’s category.

Flamengo beat Athletico-PR 1-0 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and lifted its third Libertadores Cup. Gabigol was the author of the goal and repeated the role of 2019, where he was also the hero of the double.

Palmeiras, in turn, carried out a beautiful campaign in the women’s tournament and closed the triumph with a 4-1 defeat of Boca Juniors, in the grand final. Ary Borges, Byanca Brasil, Poliana and Bia Zaneratto scored the goals from Palmeiras.

The unprecedented achievement came right away in Palmeiras’ first participation in Libertadores. The cast from Palmeir joined Audax, Ferroviária, Santos, Corinthians and São José in the list of Brazilian teams that won the competition. Altogether, there are eleven editions of the women’s championship won by teams from Brazil.

Sudamericana and Recopa

In Sula, São Paulo fell to Independiente del Valle in the decision, in Córdoba, and was defeated by 2-0. The team led by Rogério Ceni saw the Ecuadorians score the winning goals with Lautaro Díaz and Faravelli. The team raised its second cup in the continental competition, the first was won in 2019.

In the Recopa, Palmeiras won against Athletico-PR and lifted the trophy at Allianz Parque. After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, Abel Ferreira’s squad beat the opponent at home by 2-0, goals scored by Zé Rafael and Danilo.