Corinthians advances by Talleres striker

Corinthians advanced in negotiations to hire Colombian striker Diego Valoyes, from Talleres, according to information from Argentine radio Sports Impact. in contact with Sports Gazette, Timão preferred not to comment on the matter.

Diego Valoyes was also being monitored by Vasco. Also according to the Argentine radio, the club from Rio believes that it was used by the president of Talleres, Andrés Fassi, to value the 26-year-old player and negotiate him with Corinthians.

The leader of the Argentine club has already criticized Vasco’s attitude in the negotiations. In addition, he stated that Valoyes would sign with another Brazilian team.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians has already announced the signing of a striker for 2023, Paraguayan “old acquaintance” Ángel Romero. the side Mathes Bidu has also arrived to compose the cast commanded by Fernando Lázaro. Also, Luan and Caetano returned from loan.

The last goal of 2022 is his! Yuri Alberto! 9️⃣⚽️ 📹 Bruno Granja and Raphael Martinez / Corinthians TV#Go Corinthians pic.twitter.com/Jj9UtbfJFI — Corinthians (@Corinthians) December 30, 2022

In 2022, Diego Valoyes participated in 33 games with Talleres, which reached the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, with 27 as a starter. The striker scored eight goals and provided two assists.

Valoyes has also been called up to defend the Colombia national team. He played two games for the Qatar World Cup Qualifiers, against Argentina and Paraguay, and another friendly, again against the Paraguayans, all in 2022.

Leave your comment