Corinthians and Zenit forward percentage division between Yuri Alberto and Robert Renan

Corinthians should keep 50% of the economic rights of striker Yuri Alberto, who is being bought outright by the alvinegro club. To make the deal viable, defender Robert Renan will have the same percentage transferred to Zenit, from Russia. Another Corinthian athlete who will be ‘included in the package’ is defensive midfielder Du Queiroz, who will also be negotiated with the St. Petersburg team.







Robert Renan and Yuri Alberto during Corinthian training (Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians) Photo: Lance!

Zenit owns 90% of the rights of Yuri Alberto, who has been loaned to Corinthians since June, but will be acquired definitively before the end of the assignment. The Russians will keep 30% of the athlete, as businessman André Cury, who brokered the deal with the Corinthians, should keep 10% of the player’s rights.

If the division is confirmed, the attacker will be ‘sliced’ as follows: 50% from Corinthians, 30% from Zenit, 10% from André Cury, in addition to 10% from the athlete himself and his representatives.

Yuri Alberto’s desire to remain at Timão weighed in on the evolution of the business. He agreed to reduce R$ 800,000 a month from his salary to stay on the alvinegra team. The amount of BRL 1.2 million he will receive per month will be the same as the player has already earned during the period he is loaned to Coringão, but lower than the BRL 2 million he received while playing for Zenit. The contract with the People’s Team will be signed with validity until the end of 2027.

Robert Renan will also sign a five-year deal, but with Zenit. In fact, the athlete has already traveled to Russia to sign the contract. He will receive 700 thousand euros per year (R$ 3.9 million, at the current exchange rate), which means R$ 325 thousand per month, in addition to bonuses.

Corinthians owns 55% of Robert’s rights and will remain with 5%. Thus, Zenit will keep 50%, Novorizontino, the team where Renan started his career in football, will keep his 20%, and the remaining 25% will remain with the athlete and his representatives.

The situation involving Du Queiroz’s move to Russian football is less advanced than that of Robert Renan. Even so, the tendency is for the deal to follow the line of assigning 50% of the rights to Zenit. In this case, Timão would keep 40% of the player.

The tendency is for the deal to be closed definitively in the first days of January. The expectation is that the clubs will announce the exchange next Tuesday (3).

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!