Corinthians draws with Ferroviria in a preparatory game for 2023; see Timo’s goal

Ending the year, Corinthians held another training game at CT Joaquim Grava aiming for the 2023 season. The opponent was Ferroviária and the match ended in a 1-1 tie. The Corinthians goal was scored by Yuri Alberto, from the penalty spot – see the video below.

The penalty came on the left side, involving precisely Yuri Alberto, who then converted it. In the penalty kick, the number 9 hit hard on the right side and scored the only Corinthians goal in the game.

The match consisted of four periods of 30 minutes each and there were several changes in Timão’s lineup. Through the club’s social networks, it was possible to see that the team started as follows: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena, Fábio Santos, Fausto Vera, Maycon, Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes. It is not known the formation chosen by Fernando Lázaro.

Then, during the game, the lineup changed and from the photos released by the club it is possible to see that Carlos Miguel, Rafael Ramos, Caetano, Bruno Méndez, Matheus Bidu, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giovane, Adson and Junior Moraes also participated in the training game, without a defined formation.

This was the last commitment of Team do Povo in 2022. Now, the professional squad will have a rest due to the New Year and resume activities on January 3, already focused on the Paulista Championship.

Before Christmas, the Corinthians played a training game against the Sub-20 and ended up losing 2-0, goals from Pedro and Juninho. The team commanded by Fernando Lázaro debuts for the State on January 15, when they face Red Bull Bragantino, at Nabi Abi Chedid.

See the Corinthians goal

The last goal of 2022 is his! Yuri Alberto! 9️⃣⚽️ 📹 Bruno Granja and Raphael Martinez / Corinthians TV#Go Corinthians pic.twitter.com/Jj9UtbfJFI — Corinthians (@Corinthians) December 30, 2022

