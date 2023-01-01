Corinthians sectorist draws profiles of Robson Bambu, Lucas Piton and Ivan

Vasco continues to move a lot in the football market. So far, it has announced four reinforcements for 2023 – Pedro Raul, Patrick de Luca, Léo Pelé and Lucas Piton. The tendency is for the Hill Giant to close with a few more athletes in the coming weeks.

Left-back Piton came from Corinthians. In addition to him, two other names may arrive from the São Paulo team – Robson Bambu and Ivan. Faced with these market possibilities, Vascaino.net contacted journalist Victor Godoy (@victor__godoy), from “MeuTimão”, who drew up complete profiles of the athletes.

Check out:

Ivan:

”Ivan is a good goalkeeper and has a legal age for the position (25 years old), so in addition to being a guy for now, he also has a lot of time in his career. He has passed through youth selection (he made practically the entire Olympic cycle, he just didn’t go to the Tokyo Olympics because he was no longer under 23 and had an injury in 2020, returning on the eve of the competition) and main (he was called up by Tite in 2020, if I’m not mistaken).

At Corinthians, he had a very dull passage because of Cássio. He arrived in 2022 in a situation where Sylvinho was already under pressure and then Vítor Pereira took over the team already in the final stretch of Paulista, so he didn’t have much chance to test the squad and, consequently, give him a chance. Added to that, he failed in his first game, against Portuguesa-RJ, in the team’s debut in the Copa do Brasil. It wasn’t a chicken, but it failed.

Then he was involved in the negotiation for the arrival of Yuri Alberto and there in Russia he continues to be a reserve, but he plays more. In six months he made five appearances, mostly in the Russian Cup. In fact, in Zenit’s last game before the winter break, he saved two penalties, being essential for the team’s classification.

Now he would return to Corinthians, possibly being the fourth option, since Carlos Miguel was very good when he needed him and he has Matheus Donelli, who is one of the most promising goalkeepers to have ever left the Corinthians base. So for him it is also interesting to go to Vasco.

On the field, he stands out more under the goalposts – which is where a goalkeeper has to stand out. He has ok footwork, but not much.

Thinking about the options that Vasco has for the position, I think it’s a hit”.

Lucas Piton:

“Lucas arrives at Vasco at the best moment of his career. Since Fábio Santos arrived in 2020, he has been growing a lot and the improvement is being clear. He’s only 22 years old too, he has a nice margin to grow. He also has an Italian passport, so eventually a proposal from Europe may come up (he already had it in the middle of the year, including for the same 3 million euros, but since Corinthians had already beaten the sales target for the season and the VP is a big fan of him , constantly praising in interviews, the club held).

Created by Terrão, he had been at Corinthians since he was 7 years old and rose to the professional ranks in 2019, consolidating himself as an option in 2020.

From the base he is characterized by offensive actions, because he started as a winger. This ended up generating criticism from the crowd, because defensively he left something to be desired at various times and he did fail, especially between 2019 and 2020. Here I see it more as an impatience of the crowd, since it was his first years in the professional and those teams Corinthians were horrible, which didn’t help – including the fact that those teams were terrible has, in a way, to do with the individual criticism he suffered.

Unfortunately, he got this stigma of being a bad defender, but currently I think it’s not like that. So much so that he appeared among the tackling and interception leaders within the Corinthians squad in the Brasileirão 2022.

I think this evolution has a great participation of Fábio Santos, who ended up becoming his “mentor”. There was a time until VP used the two together, sometimes playing Piton on the right wing and sometimes putting Fábio as a defender, as was the case in the Copa do Brasil final.

On the field, he is characterized by a good 1×1, looking for the bottom line to cross. Despite being a winger, he doesn’t have a good finishing touch, but he has a good touch on the inside, playing in midfield.

For Vasco, I think he is a guy who is enough to own the position 100% and as he has a contract until 2026, staying long and only leaving if he is sold. Of course, I could be wrong, but I think he can make a good marriage ”.

Robson Bamboo:

“Robson started out doing well at Santos and then at Athletico-PR, where he won the 2020 Copa do Brasil. Then he went to Nice, in France, for 8 million euros.

There he started with opportunities, but he didn’t stand out and after an ankle injury he lost space. That’s how he arrived at Corinthians.

Here he already started off on the wrong foot, because right away in the press conference he cited this return to Brazil as a step backwards in his career (he wasn’t talking about Corinthians specifically, but it didn’t work). Afterwards, there were two other off-field cases: they found him in a nightclub and then there was the accusation of rape involving him and a friend. The accusation was made by a young woman and was later archived (UOL reached the girl, there it is well explained, but in Meu Timão there is also a text about it).

On the field the performance did not help either. The biggest damage, in my opinion, was the expectation generated when he arrived, because in theory he was supposed to be the substitute for João Victor, who would go to Benfica, from Portugal, in the middle of the year. Feature by feature they are very similar, that’s why the comparison was generated. However, when he was cast he didn’t come close to the one presented by the JV. He entered the field very absently, it seemed that he was not prepared and, consequently, he failed a lot, both in defensive moments, such as tackles and positioning, and offensively, missing passes from behind that practically gave the opponent the goal.

On the field, he is 1.85m tall, but he is fast and has a good long stride. In theory he has a good pass too.

His case is more complex because looking at his resume suggests that he is an ace, mainly for having won a title, having spent time in the youth team, having played in Europe… but, at least at Corinthians, it was quite the opposite of that. So much so that he only played 12 games this season.

In the case of Vasco, I think it’s good to keep an eye on him, since he hasn’t been convincing for a while and will be joined by Léo Pelé, who had a good season at São Paulo but was not unquestionable in the position”.