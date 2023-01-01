CR7 ‘cooked’ Al Nassr for two months and will earn almost R$ 3 billion

Cristiano Ronaldo held Al Nassr’s proposal for more than two months. Negotiations began well before the 2022 World Cup, where the star ended up on the bench in the fateful elimination of Portugal in the quarterfinals against Morocco.

At the age of 37, Ronaldo even terminated his contract by mutual agreement with Manchester United, on November 22, having already in hand most of the details of the multimillion-dollar agreement with the Saudi Arabian club.

In Saudi football, between salary, signing bonus and pre-defined commercial actions, CR7 will earn approximately 500 million euros (R$ 2.8 billion) for a contract lasting two and a half years.

The “yes” of Cristiano Ronaldo took a while to be given because there was the expectation of strong interest in Europe, which ended up not happening. The meager performance in Qatar decreed the departure of the big clubs once and for all.

The doors on the Old Continent, in fact, had been closed since June, when the striker decided to leave England. At the time, businessman Jorge Mendes was unsuccessful in investing in the ball market, especially with Atlético de Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Troubled by the refusals, many of them publicly, Ronaldo gradually distanced himself from Mendes, with whom he had worked since the beginning of his career, and then left his friend and right-hand man Ricardo Regufe to pursue a new professional challenge – with the support of the experienced manager Portuguese Antero Henrique. It was Ricky, as he is known behind the scenes, who brokered the deal with Al Nassr.

The “break” with the influential Gestifute agent occurred days before Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombastic interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, where he revealed, for example, that he did not respect Dutch coach Erik ten Hag. Mendes has always been against chat.

After weeks of conversations and contractual adjustments, which also included the participation of Portuguese-Brazilian manager Marcelo Salazar, CR7 finally accepted the challenge of being a kind of “ambassador” of football in Saudi Arabia.

The mediatic hiring was an old dream of Saudi prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, who is also the country’s Minister of Sports. A deal that will be financed in large part by the Saudi League and has geopolitical and social contours.

“This is more than history to be made. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success, but also our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls, to be the best version of themselves,” announced Al Nassr.

In his new home, the veteran striker will continue to wear the famous number 7 shirt, be led by French coach Rudi Garcia, formerly of Lyon and Roma, and share, at first, the locker room with two Brazilians: midfielder Luiz Gustavo, formerly of Bayern de Munich and Wolfsburg, and Talisca, ex-Bahia, Benfica and Besiktas.

Currently, the team from the capital Riyadh has eight foreigners in the main squad – it is the limit number in the Saudi League. Therefore, at least one of them will need to leave (there are also, for example, Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, Argentine attacking midfielder Pity Martínez, and Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar).