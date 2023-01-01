Croatia adopts euro and enters Schengen area | World

With the start of the new year, the Croatia officially adopted the euro and entered in the Schengen area this Sunday (1st), two important steps for the Balkan nation that joined the European Union almost 10 years ago.

With that, Croatians say goodbye to their currency, the kuna, becoming the 20th state to adopt the European single currency. The Schengen area, which, among other things, allows movement without the need for a passport, now has 27 members.

At midnight ceremonies were held to mark the two historic moments. At two of the main border crossings between Slovenia and Hungary, the symbolic removal of physical controls was carried out, leaving the first cars to cross the route without the need to present documentation.

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic was responsible for pressing the switch control button for the last time at the Bregana-Brezice border. “We opened the door to Europe without borders and definitely affirmed our European identity for which generations of Croats have fought,” said the politician.

Already in Zagreb, ATMs have started issuing euro banknotes – even though the transition period still runs until January 14th. The conversion rate has been agreed and is fixed at 7.53450 Croatian kuna for 1 euro.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, went to the border between Slovenia and Croatia to mark the accession and is still meeting this Sunday with the country’s government.

“Croatia has worked hard to become the 20th country to join the euro area and it has succeeded. It is a demonstration that the euro is an attractive currency and that it brings stability to its members”, said the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, visiting Zagreb.

Also speaking was the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, who stressed that this is “an important result for the European project and for the Croatian people, to which I offer my best regards”.