Dame Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

Dame Vivienne Westwood, the avant-garde British designer who brought punk and politics into the rarefied world of high fashion, died this Thursday, December 29, at the age of 81. She passed away “peacefully and surrounded by family in Clapham, south London”, a spokesperson confirmed. from Westwood.

Before petticoat frames, bodices and buttock pads, dthe tartan and in tailoring, Vivienne Isabel Swire was born on April 8, 1941, in the village of Tintwistle, Cheshire, the daughter of a factory worker.sausage game, Gordon, and a grocery assistant, Dora. She attended Glossop Grammar School before moving to the Suburb.Harrow’s London Rulerin 1957, where the parents managed an agandpost office. Westwood then took a semester’s course in jewelery at Harrow Art School (now the University of Westminster), but feeling intimidated by the art world, she enrolled in secretarial college and later graduated. if as a teacher. At a ball in 1961, she met Derek Westwood, an apprentice to thejoke Hoover, with whom she married – with a look created by herself – in 1962. Their sonBenjamin Westwood, was born in 1963, but the couple separated when he was three.ands years.

After meeting then-art student Malcolm McLaren, Westwood gave The light to her second son, joseph corrIt’sin 1967, and their two children grew up together in south London, where Westwood taught at a primary school.laugh. “I was a teacherthe very good one,” Westwood told the Guardian in 2007. “Apart from having a fondness for children.the ones that allpeople found it unbearable. The little rebels”.

In 1971 Westwood and McLaren opened a shop (every night for a few hours)) on the King’s Roadcall let it rock, where they sold 1950s memorabilia and smart suits. There, they created limewat in plush, draped coats and sweaters of mohair, before “dress” 1970s punk band the Sex Pistols – around the same timeeatsstarted selling t-shirts with colorful word slogans stylized chicken bones, pants with front to back zips and tops tie dye as if they had been trampled on.

The store has accumulated several names over the years, from Too Fast to Live Too Young to Die in 1972, Fri in 1974 (with the introductionthat of fetishistic rubber dresses, nipple hooks and shoes with spiked studs), Seditionaries in 1976 and finally World’s End in 1979. “I have this reputation of being a sex maniac and things like that, and I’m not,” Westwood told the Guardian. “I love that Jean Shrimpton quote: ‘Sex was never at the top of my priority list.’” Westwood and McLarethey didn’t create the icononly pastetion inspired by New Romantic Pirate 1981 (under the seal World’s End before they split up), with blouses with frilled sleeveshatus of felt rstiff and tightat jacquard highlighted nthe british vogueTheunique in that same year.

“It changed the way people dressed,” Westwood said of some of his collections.are striking, including Buffalo/Nostalgia of Mud, 1982; the creation of mini crini in 1985; and the launch of its second line Anglomania, in 1993. “I was messianic in relation to punk, I tried to understand if anyoneIt’sm would be able to put lightning in the system somehow,” he said. “I realized that there was no subversion without ideas. It is not enough to want to destroy everything.”

Just a few years after his first Paris show, in 1983, fashion critics called Westwood’s designs “the British answer to Christian Lacroix’s in Paris”.creditingyou the renaissance of the British fashion scene. In 1989, Women’s Wear Daily editor John Fairchild described Westwood as “the Alice in Wonderland of fashion” in his book Chic Savagesand named-one of the six most influential designers of the sIt’sculo XX. In the same year, Westwood dressed as the British Prime Minister.unique then, Margaret Thatcher, for the cover of Tatler, wearing a suit Westwood that Thatcher commissioned, but not yetO had received.

As much as Westwood retains a place in history.Ofashionista, always became a fashion historian throughout her seven-day career.It’seach. His flowing pirate shirts, plaid padding for the derriere of the 1990s and the mini-crinis of the 80’s were all inspired by the style of the sIt’s17th century, while her Empress Josephine dresses and abundance of corsets originated in dresses of the 17th century.It’s18th century. Westwood’s name tooIt’sm is linked to some of fashion’s most memorable moments – among them Naomi Campbell and her fall from the purple platforms on the catwalk in the fall of 1993 and Kate Moss nearly naked eating an ice cream on a miniskirt, hatWhat jumps to the spring of 1995.

Westwood went to receive her famous OBE from Queen Elizabeth II in 1992 without wearing underpants. “I wanted to show off my outfit by swirling the skirt,” she said. “It did not occur to me that, as the photosOgraphs were practically on their knees, the result would be more glamorous than I expected… I hear the photo amused the Queen.” Westwood becameup lady, in 2006, and her designs have been worn by clients as diverse as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the Princess Eugenie and Miley Cyrus, who married Liam Hemsworth in a Westwood gown, in 2018. Westwood’s moves with her majesty have always been bold. To mark the Silver Jubilee in 1977, the creator pierced the lips of the queen’s face, emblazoned on God Save the Queen T-shirts, for the Sex Pistols, with safety pins.

An exhibition honoring Westwood opened at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2002, and his punk roots were celebrated again in 2013 in the Costume Institute’s “Punk: Chaos to Couture” show. One of the seven galleries in the exhibition was inspired by his shop Seditionaries. In 2004, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London held a retrospective, and Westwood won British Fashion Designer of the Year in 1990, 1991 and 2006 from the British Fashion Council. In 2007, she received the BFC Award for Outstanding Achievement in Fashion Design and, in 2018, the Swarovski Prize for Positive Change, for her persistent activism to raise awareness ofat changes climateattics.

THE catwalk of Westwood has always been its political platform. The T-shirts in his Spring 2006 collection read “I am not a terrorist, please don’tarrest me”, while models in his fall 2008 fashion show carried signs demanding fair and legal trials for Guantanamo Bay prisoners. One banner at the Spring 2013 show called for a climate revolution. Other times, showed support for activists Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks, as well as political parties, environmental charities including Cool Earth and Greenpeace, and the 2011 Occupy demonstrations.

“We’re trying to tell everyone that the end of the world is here,” Westwood told Women’s Wear Daily backstage at her spring 2016 show, with signs bearing the slogans “fracking is a crime” and “austerity It’s a crime”. In 2014, Westwood shaved off his red hair to raise awareness of climate change.

the homo brandwestwood nima included haute couture, bridal and ready-to-wear collections in masculine and in the feminine. Vivienne met Austrian fashion student Andreas Kronthaler in the late 1980s, when he was teaching at the Vienna School of Applied Art, and they married in 1992. They partnered under the Westwood brand, but in 2016 he became creative director of home, with the mainline being renamed Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood.

Westwood’s baggy pirate boots returned to the spotlight at Kate Moss and Sienna Miller in the 2000s, with the brand enjoying a more recent moment in the spotlight with Gen Z collecting corsets printed with rococo paintings.O from your collectionO “portrait” of 1990. Always independent, his convictionoe dedicatestion never gave an inch.

“I have myOown company, so I never had business people telling me what to do or worrying if something nwould not sell,” he said. The Time in 2009. “I’ve always had myOprio access to pupublic, because I started creating my clothes for a little shop and that’s why I always had people buying them. I always managed to sell a few pieces, even if I couldn’t sell a lot, and somehow my businessOcio grew because people happened to like it.”