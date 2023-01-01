Daniel Alves announces return to Pumas amid sexual harassment accusations

Defender Daniel Alves announced on Sunday that he will fulfill his contract with Pumas UNAM, Mexico, amid an accusation of alleged sexual harassment of a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

“We go into the second ’round’ with the confidence and personality that characterize us. Always positive and eager to change the story of ‘PEOPLE’. See you soon @pumasmx ‘boyzz”, wrote the player on Instagram in a post that shows him with the shirt of the Mexican club.

Daniel Alves, who will turn 40 in May, is on vacation after playing in the World Cup in Qatar. During that period of the side off the lawns, the Spanish newspaper “ABC” reported that a woman accused him of touching her inside her underwear.







The Catalan police, according to the publication, are investigating the Brazilian. The Olympic champion with Brazil in Tokyo 2020 denied having attacked the woman and used his social networks hours later to dispel rumors in the Mexican press that he would leave Pumas.

“I don’t know what kind of men they are used to dealing with, but this one is a great guy who never gives up (…) All change requires adaptation, call it what you will, but acceptance, knowledge and learning are the starting points of the smart ones “, he added.

Daniel Alves arrived at Pumas in July 2022. The team failed to qualify for the playoffs of the Apertura Tournament of the Mexican Championship.