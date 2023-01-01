Daniel Alves is accused of sexual harassment in a nightclub in Spain, says website; player denies

Full-back for the Brazilian National Team at the Qatar World Cup, Daniel Alves was accused of sexual harassment by a woman in Spain. According to the Spanish website ‘ABC’, the incident took place in a nightclub in Barcelona, ​​last Friday night. in contact with THROW!the athlete’s staff denied the information and said it was already taking the appropriate measures against the accusations.

According to the Spanish portal, Daniel Alves would have touched the woman without permission and put his hand inside the girl’s clothes, which triggered the Catalan police. She would still have reported what happened to the security guards present at the party.

Still according to the Spanish vehicle, the woman was very nervous about the situation and reported what happened to the people nearby who were at the club. When the police arrived at the scene, Dani Alves was no longer present.

The ‘ABC’ website says that Barcelona authorities have opened an investigation into the incident, and the woman has undergone a medical examination at a nearby hospital. The police report, however, would still have been formalized by the victim.

Daniel Alves played in the last World Cup for the Brazilian national team and currently has a contract with Pumas, from Mexico. Revealed by Bahia, the 39-year-old winger made history with Barcelona’s shirt and also played in big clubs, such as Sevilla, Juventus, PSG and São Paulo.

