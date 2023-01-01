Daniel Alves would have touched a woman without permission in a nightclub and is accused of sexual harassment. Understand!







The end of the year for Daniel Alves is troubled. After being eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar with the Brazilian national team, the player was accused of sexual harassment by a woman in Spain. The fact would have happened in a nightclub in Barcelona on the night of this Friday (31), according to the Spanish website “ABC”.

According to the vehicle, the side would have touched the woman without permission and put his hand inside her clothes. “Very nervous”, as indicated by the portal, the woman called the police and reported the harassment to the security guards.

The moment the girl told about the incident, the club’s team activated the city council’s protocol against sexual harassment in private environments for nightlife. She also warned her friends about the incident while waiting for the police to arrive. However, when they arrived, Daniel Alves had already left the space.

According to “ABC”, the Justice of Barcelona opened an investigation into the case and the woman underwent a medical examination at a hospital near the nightclub. However, so far, the victim has not yet opened a police report.

Daniel Alves speaks out on harassment accusations

The Spanish website contacted Daniel Alves’ team. The advisors denied the episode and stated that the side declared “nothing happened”. He confirmed that he went to the club, but stayed a short time there.

