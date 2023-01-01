Daughter publishes video of Pel in intimacy during the 2014 World Cup

photo: reproduction/Instagram Footage shows Pel cutting his hair during the 2014 World Cup, held in Brazil

According to her, the recording was made during the 2014 World Cup, when Kely accompanied her father for a month and recorded the moments. She said she plans to feature some of her favorite episodes in new publications. In the video, you can see the title “The Real Pel: My Father, The King”.

Click here to see the video “I wanted to do this because, deep down, deep down, I wanted to spend a month together with him (and be able to explain my absence to my children) and I also wanted to feel, together with him, the emotion of having the Cup back here,” he wrote.

According to Pel’s daughter, the excerpt shared by her shows one of her favorite episodes. In the image, the former player begins by saying that he has been cutting his hair with the barber for about 55 years.

“On the second day I arrived to train at Santos, we went to Didi’s salon. Since then, he’s cut my head. ’ says Pel, laughing.

“[Isso foi em] 1958, 1959. I arrived here in 1957. Since then I have suffered under Didi’s razor and scissors”, jokes the King.

Kely then asks Didi how he can take care of Pel’s hair for so long. “It’s a lot of responsibility, because this one here, you know, is a great client and my great friend, so don’t be too careful”, replies the barber.

“Didi always keeps telling everyone who goes there that I’m known because of the topknot. He said he did the topknot. And I have to put up with that”, jokes the ace.

The daughter then asks if the professional knows that he wears a hat on the street so as not to be recognized. ” because of Didi, she attests.

“Exactly!” replies Pel. “Didi knows that, when I go on a trip, when I go out, I put on a goodie, I put on a hat — that was a secret, but now you’re telling everyone, it’s not a secret anymore”, he ponders, laughing.

“It was to cover the topknot because, when you see a topknot, everyone says: “Ah, who goes there? the Pele’. Now, when he’s wearing the hat, it’s still possible to go unnoticed”, he says.

The King ends by saying that his good looks and youthfulness are maintained by the haircut. “Occasionally, on the trip, people say: ‘Damn, you haven’t changed! You’re young!’. I say to Didi: ‘, the topknot. don’t mess with the topknot!”, he laughs.

“Again and in perpetuity, thanking you for all your care, your prayers and your love,” Kely wrote to her fans.

Grief

Due to its proximity to the King, Didi’s barbershop became a point of reference in Santos. After death, the friend mourned. “I created the topknot for him, cut it that way until the last minute. The last time I was with him was last year. I lost a friend, Brazil and the world, a symbol. It messes with us a lot”.