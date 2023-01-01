Death Stranding already hinted at the return of Higgs on DS2 » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

Death Stranding 2 will bring back Troy Baker’s villain Higgs Monaghan, but the first game already teased the antagonist’s inevitable return.

While Death Stranding 2 is apparently set to resurrect the villain of the first Higgs Monaghan game, the original Death Stranding already provoked the return of the antagonist. The upcoming sequel, which was announced under the working title Death Stranding 2, will bring back mainstays from the first game’s star-studded cast such as Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux. Troy Baker is also set to return as Higgs Monaghan, with his previously teased reappearance in a bizarre Death Stranding mission chain.

Matching director Hideo Kojima’s love of film and pop culture, all of the actors in Death Stranding 2 revealed so far is an entertainment giant. Returning artists Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux will join newcomers Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna, but the return of Troy Baker may surprise some fans. The veteran voice actor portrayed the villainous Higgs Monaghan, a terrorist who tries to stop players from reconnecting America, in the first game. The antagonist is finally defeated by the heroic Sam Bridges in a boss fight, leaving the villain with the choice of either committing suicide or being stranded on an unearthly beach forever.

Death Stranding features pizza deliveries for Higgs

While Death Stranding strongly implies that Higgs Monaghan kills himself rather than being stranded on the beach, it is confirmed in Death Stranding 2 trailer that Troy Baker will return as the villain in the sequel. However, this reappearance has already been teased by a series of pizza delivery side quests that players can take on throughout the first game. These deliveries, which become increasingly long and complex, are requested by a passionate fan named Peter Englert. However, completing Chapter 10 and the Higgs boss fight will allow players to access Englert’s underground bunker and discover his true identity as Higgs Monaghan himself.

Higgs returns in Death Stranding 2 trailer

Death Stranding Pizza delivery missions may seem silly, but they end up provoking the return of Sam Bridges’ greatest rival. Peter Englert’s final email, which also unlocks his bunker, is only sent after Higgs is defeated on the beach. This means that Death Stranding the villain has set mail to automatically send to Sam upon his death, or he has managed to escape the beach and taunt his rival one last time. Whereas Troy Baker is confirmed to return as Higgs in Death Stranding 2it seems likely that he actually managed to survive being brutally beaten by Sam in the classic Kojima boss fight.

While Higgs Monaghan is defeated via a suitably climatic boss fight in Death Stranding, the influential leader of Homo Demens is set to return in the sequel. This might come as a surprise to some, but completing pizza deliveries and discovering Peter Englert’s true identity in the first game makes Higgs’ return less of a shocker. Troy Baker’s villainous role in Death Stranding it was incredibly memorable, and now Death Stranding 2 will bring the iconic actor back for more evil showings and possibly more pizza deliveries.

Source: PlayStation/YouTube