Deleted Scene Shows Wanda Manning Thor’s Brother

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the first of 3 films that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has prepared for theaters in 2022, also being the highest grossing hero in 2022.

As Loki and Spider-Man: Never Go Home, Doctor Strange 2 is another Marvel production that explores the multiverse, which has become synonymous with surprises and cameos.

Is on Multiverse of Madness, all these surprises happen during the visit to Earth-818, which has the presence of the Illuminati, a group formed by Professor Xavier, Mr. Fantastic, Black Bolt, Captain Carter, Captain Marvel and Baron Mordo.

But a major participation ended up being left out: that of actor Daniel Craig, famous for having played James Bond in the most recent films of the 007 franchise. in the United Kingdom, where the filming of Doctor Strange 2.

And he would play the Balder the Brave. The Asgardian is Thor’s half-brother in the comics, who in the film would have been another victim of Wanda’s massacre.

And now a behind-the-scenes image brings that deleted scene, probably filmed with a stunt double, revealing Balder killed by Wanda on the floor of the Illuminati base. Check it out below:

MORE ABOUT DOCTOR STRANGE 2

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued on spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as his directing replacement! The script was on account of Michael Waldron, who shone in the series of Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the perilous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And a bomb: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is available on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!