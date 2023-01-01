Designer Vivienne Westwood, pioneer of the punk movement, dies aged 81

The stylist and pioneer of the punk movement died this Thursday, the 29th. Vivienne Westwood, aged 81. The information was released on his official Instagram page. According to the publication, she passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, right up to the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book and changing the world for the better. She has led an incredible life. His innovation and impact over the past 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”

Born in Derbyshire, a county in the East Midlands region of England, Vivienne Westwood was the eldest of three children. At the age of 17, she moved with her parents to London – where she started to make fashion history. It was in 1971, alongside her second husband, Malcolm McLaren, also a work partner, that she founded her first store, let it rock. The clothes created by Vivienne were aimed at marginalized people and people from the outskirts of London. Due to legal problems with the name, the establishment was renamed SEX in 1974. At that time, the designer began to dress the band Sex Pistols, of which McLaren was a producer, and thanks to her work, she received the title of “mother” of the punk.

Gaining more and more prominence from the 1970s onwards, Westwood was responsible for changing the scene of the movement new wave in fashion. The androgynous look, irreverent attitude and transgressive way highlighted the stylist, who took her rebelliousness to the catwalks and her own brand. In addition to punk, Vivienne Westwood has become an unbeatable symbol of pop culture. The film Cruella, starring Emma Stone, makes several references and tributes to the stylist’s work. In addition to fashion, she was also known for being an activist for environmental causes and taking important discussions to the catwalks, such as climate change.