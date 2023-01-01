Did you like ‘Glass Onion’? Here are TEN more mystery movies for you to check out!

‘Glass Onion’sequel to the acclaimed feature film ‘Between Knives and Secrets’recently arrived in the catalog of Netflix and has already become a critical and public success.

The plot, which Daniel Craig back as Detective Benoit Blanc, tells the story of tycoon Miles Bron (Edward Norton), who invites his eccentric friends to his island to play a detective game. But a real murder is committed and things get out of hand. Everyone is suspect and death can come from where you least expect it.

While the already established mini-franchise of rian johnson revived our taste for mystery productions, it’s almost impossible not to feel a taste of wanting more. With that in mind, we’ve prepared a short list of ten mystery feature films for you to check.

See our picks below:

In San Francisco, retired detective John ‘Scottie’ Ferguson (James Stewart) suffers from a terrible fear of heights. One day, he meets an old acquaintance, from his college days, who asks him to follow his wife, Madeleine Elster (kim novak). John accepts the assignment and is left in charge of the woman, following her all over town. She shows a strange attraction to high places, leading the detective to face his worst fears. He starts to believe that the woman is crazy, with possible suicidal tendencies, when something strange happens on this mission.

Based on the classic board game ‘clue’, ‘The Seven Suspects’ It may not have been well received at the time of its release, but it has become a classic. cult that deserves to be revisited. In the plot, six individuals with compromising records in Washington gather for dinner at the mansion of the ostentatious Mr. People (Lee Ving). They are greeted by the butler, who assigns each guest a pseudonym in order to protect their identities. After dinner, they discover that they have been called to meet their blackmailer: Mr. Person, and each of them gets a weapon. When the host turns up dead, the group panics and searches for clues to reveal the killer. Only it’s too late and more people turn up dead. Now it only remains to find out: who killed whom, in which room and with which weapon.

THE LEGEND OF THE HEADLESS KNIGHT (1999)

In this incredible adaptation of Tim Burton, a series of crimes involving innocent people takes place in the small village of Sleepy Hollow. New York detective Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp), an eccentric and determined police officer with an avant-garde way of solving crimes. Ichabod’s investigative methods will be put to the test in this case, which involves a supernatural being that may be the cause of all crimes.

THE DA VINCI CODE (2006)

THE SPY WHO KNEW TOO MUCH (2011)

Critically applauded and considered one of the best spy films of the century, ‘The Spy Who Knew Too Much’ is based on the novel of the same name by John le Carré and brings Gary Oldman as the protagonist. Set in the Cold War, the story follows George Smiley, a veteran of the elite division of the British secret service known as the Circus. After the death of his former boss and some failures in international missions, he is called to unravel a mystery about the identity of the double agent who, for years, also worked for the Soviets. Everyone around him is suspicious, but like the good spies they are, they’ve been trained to hide and work under extremely tense conditions.

Agatha Christie is one of the greatest writers of all time and is, to this day, considered the first lady of crime. In 2017, one of several adaptations that made it to the cinema was ‘The Crooked House’. In the plot, the octogenarian Aristide Leonides, owner of a great fortune, is poisoned in his mansion, where he lived with his whole family – his wife, fifty years younger, two children, two daughters-in-law, three grandchildren and a sister-in-law. Anyone could have killed him. However, only one will prove to be the real killer.

the fun remake in ‘Murder on the Orient Express’based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Agatha Christie, has aged much better than we could have imagined. commanded by Kenneth Branagh, the plot follows the detective Hercule Poirot (also played by Branagh) boards the Orient Express train at the last minute. Already on board, he knows the other passengers and resists the insistent approach of Edward Ratchett (Johnny Depp), who wants to hire him to be his private security guard. The following night, Ratchett is killed in his wagon. With the trip momentarily interrupted due to a blizzard that caused the train to derail, Bouc convinces Poirot to use his deductive skills in order to unravel the crime committed.

Based on the beloved Edgar Allan Poe Award-nominated book series, ‘Enola Holmes’ tells the story of the rebellious teenage sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, a talented super-sleuth who often outshines her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older siblings. But realizing that they are more interested in getting her to finish her studies than actually solving the case, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young woman from the 1880s can do: she runs away from home to London in order to find her – and, along the way, becomes involved in a dangerous and thought-provoking mystery.

Directed by tom george, ‘See How They Run’ had a brief circuit in theaters before arriving in Brazil by Star+. In this fun and nostalgic mystery adventure, a desperate Hollywood movie producer decides to turn a popular play into a movie. When members of the production are murdered, exhausted Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and newcomer Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) find themselves in the middle of an intriguing mystery.

