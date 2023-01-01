Diego Luna debunks Rogue One alternate ending rumor

Diego Lunawho plays Cassian Andor, debunked a rumor involving Darth Vader at the end of the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

In the feature film, a group goes on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star. In the end, Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), Cassian and other rebels end up dying on the planet Scarif, which was blown up by the Empire’s Death Star.

Rumors surfaced about the film having multiple alternate endings. Among them, Darth Vader would appear in Scarif and kill the protagonists. A version as dark as the ending that audiences saw in the movies.

In an interview for the The Sith Council, Diego Luna responded to a question about the rumored alternate ending. He assured that he spoke with the director of the film, Gareth Edwardsand Darth Vader was never involved in Jyn and Cassian’s fate.

“The first time I was asked to sit with the director, in Los Angeles, I was invited to a restaurant, and the restaurant was empty. He had his back to the wall with his computer open and asked me to sit next to him. He started telling me a story saying, ‘this girl, and this guy’ and started showing me drawings and concept art. I kept asking myself, ‘Why is he expressing himself this way? And he said, ‘I want you to play the guy. If you want, now we have to convince everyone, but I would love to do it with you’. And I said, ‘Wow, perfect. I would love.’ And the story he presented to me is the one we saw, in terms of a beginning and an end. Many things have changed along the way, but not the end.”

This isn’t the first time Diego Luna has addressed the issue of alternate endings. Rogue One. For Vanity Fair, he denied that the film had more than one planned ending.

The Prequel to Rogue One

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story served as a prequel to Star Wars: A New Hope. THE lucasfilm launched in disney+ a series that tells a story that takes place before the events of the 2016 film.

The series Andor tells not only the origin story of Cassian Andor, but also the first steps of the Rebel Alliance against the Galactic Empire.

The 12 episodes of the first season of Andor are available on Disney+. The series already has a second season guaranteed, but still does not have a premiere date.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.