Disappointed! 4 products that weren’t well received in 2022

Sometimes products come along that don’t work as intended or aren’t as well received by consumers, and that can spell massive failure in the marketplace. When launches don’t work out, everything entrepreneurs worked hard to create doesn’t pay off. In the midst of countless competitors vying for the same target audience, creativity and technical quality are needed, in addition to all disclosure.

The products that most disappointed consumers in 2022

iPhone 14 Plus

Besides the high price, another reason for failure was its camera. Compared to the cameras on previous iPhones, the 14 Plus was considered very poor. Some users said that the lens was bad at capturing images in low light situations and that it had more noise than previous models, as well as the processor feeling inferior.

Motorola Razr 2022

Many consumers bought the Motorola razr expecting to use a revolutionary experience and were disappointed with what the device delivered. However, unstable performance, operating system bugs, and some of its most important applications malfunctioned and led to numerous returns. The exorbitant prices only heightened the criticism.

AMD Radeon RX 6400

The AMD Radeon RX 6400 was released in March 2021 as a response to growing competition in the graphics card industry. However, although it is a graphics card with good specs, it has not been successful for several reasons. High production costs, lack of support for games and restriction of the catalog to users were the main criticisms that led to the loss of large investments in the segment.

Logitech G Cloud

Logitech G Cloud only supported Windows while most gamers used platforms like PlayStation, xbox and Nintendo Switch. The experience of playing directly from the cloud was also not as good as on consoles due to limited frame rate and graphics quality. Therefore, it was far behind services like Steam, from Valve, which offered a vast catalog of games.