Do you have a Samsung cell phone? Company discloses bad news to customers

THE samsung announced bad news for the users of its older smartphone models. The company will no longer have updates for one of its cell phone lines, which is not uncommon when it comes to technology.

The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, released in 2020, received Android 13 in November of this year. From now on, the operating system will no longer be updated and the devices will only have access to security packages to correct any failures.

Since it hit the market with Android 10 installed, the model has received three system updates. However, it will no longer be covered by upcoming updates, including Android 14.

galaxy note

Samsung’s line of smartphones arrived in Brazil with a suggested retail price of BRL 6,499 for the Galaxy Note 20 and BRL 7,999 for the Note 20 Ultra. The first device has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, and differs from the second in terms of screen size and camera quality.

Even having received the award for best cell phone of the year and becoming one of the darlings of consumers, the South Korean manufacturer ended production of the line. The company’s flagship is now the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which among other components inherited the design of the Note 20 Ultra.

OneUI

The devices in question can still receive updates from One UI, an operating system based on Android designed by Samsung. The software will have its next version released in a few months, One UI 5.1.1.

There is no confirmation that the system will be compatible with the Note 20 series, but it is possible that it will. At first, the focus is on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

In the meantime, users can continue using cell phones with the One UI 5 version. The lack of system updates does not immediately make a smartphone unfeasible for use.