Do you want to earn money at Nubank? See 4 tips to profit

Today, we’ll give you 4 tips to make money at Nubank. Check out each one of them now and what to do to start participating.

If you want to make money at Nubank, but you still don’t have the slightest idea how to start, you have to check out these four tips that we’ve put together for you.

Today, we’ll show you the four best ways to earn money using digital banking.

Check it out below.

Tips to earn money in Nubank

01. Let your money yield

As the first and simplest way to earn money at Nubank, we strongly recommend that you leave your money in the bank. For those who don’t know, at Nubank, there are some forms of income with different values.

It is not possible to specify the value that your money will yield, because it will depend on how long you are willing to leave the money stored, yielding.

Currently, for the money to be available at any time, it is possible to yield 100% of the CDI. However, the yield can reach 105% of the CDI, as long as it is available for withdrawal in 2024.

02. Get to know NuRewards

Going for a more advanced option, but which can bring good returns, there is a Nubank program called NuRewards. It is Nubank’s loyalty program, something common and that happens in several other banks.

In the case of this specific program, you will pay a monthly subscription of R$ 19.00 to participate. With this, for every R$ 1.00 spent, you will accumulate 1 point.

With these points, you can exchange them into a frequent flyer program and later sell these miles to earn money. For those who usually spend a lot on their credit card, it makes sense to sign.

03. Pay attention to partners that offer cashback

Another alternative to making money at Nubank is to take advantage of the cashback programs that the bank offers. In case you didn’t already know, Nubank has partnerships with some stores that offer special cashbacks for bank customers.

To calmly check out the stores that the bank has a partnership with, just access the website. That way, if you already intended to buy a product, see if Nubank has a partnership with the store and take advantage of the cashback.

04. Apply at NuInvest

Finally, we see that many people do not know, but Nubank has an investment brokerage, NuInvest. For those wanting to monetize their assets by investing in variable income, a great alternative can be to use the bank’s own brokerage.

Image: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com