“Don’t try to understand”; Last-minute bomb drives Nação crazy and Flamengo makes the only demand to close with Quintero

O Flamengo remains focused on the market in search of pieces that may arrive to strengthen the cast for the next season. O mengão will have many competitions throughout the year and wants to assemble a squad to fight for the main tournaments, as happened in recent years when the team collected great achievements.

To get an idea, in 2023, Rubro-Negro Carioca will compete in seven championships throughout the season. They are: the Campeonato Carioca, the Supercopa do Brasil, the Club World Cup, the Copa Libertadores da América, the Copa do Brasil, the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Recopa Sudamericana.

With that in mind, the board has negotiations to hire goalkeeper Rossi, midfielder Gerson and midfielder Quintero. About the latter, according to news in recent days, the team advanced to have him. However, an update this Saturday brings new information about the case.

According to information found and published by the Uol portal, a problem that may make Fla be more cautious in forwarding the deal with the Colombian midfielder is about the athlete’s physical conditions. The Rio team wants to evaluate the player before moving on to a deal.

On his social networks, Quintero has already said goodbye to River Plate. He was loaned to the Argentine team by Shenzen FC, from China. “Don’t try to understand! I’ve always been happy at River. No matter what they say, I can only thank everyone at River. Here you have a fan for life! Thanks and happy New Year to everyone!”