Douglas Luiz ‘cools down’ on Philippe Coutinho’s arrival in Brazil

This Sunday, Aston Villa visited Tottenham for the English Championship and won by 2 to 0. Scorer of the visitors’ second goal, the Brazilian Douglas Luiz said, in an interview with ESPN, that compatriot Philippe Coutinho, a Corinthians target, is “very happy” at the English club, in addition to joking about a possible return to Vasco, the team in which they were revealed.

“really he [Coutinho] he is very happy, we always talk, joke a lot about going back to Vasco together. I hope that one day we can play together there, but he is very happy here, our focus is here at the moment. He’s 30 now and a player can play at a high level until he’s 35, so I don’t think he’s in that rush to go to Brazil right now,” he said.

In addition, the 24-year-old steering wheel cited the message published by Coutinho on his social networks during the week. In the post, the midfielder denied that he had asked to leave Aston Villa and also reiterated that he was happy in the English team.

“He went there and put it on social networks, because, like it or not, the rumors are going to happen, even more so with the window open. There is also the priority of the club in Brazil, which, seeing that he is not playing here, thinks that he really wants to leave and go somewhere else. But, he is happy here, that’s why, when I scored the goal, I went to give him a hug”, he continued.

He always shows me his happiness. I always try to praise him, to be on his side, because it’s a difficult time not to be playing, so we have to try to embrace ours”, concluded Douglas Luiz.

Coutinho has not been in the starting line-up at Aston Villa

In this morning’s confrontation, Coutinho started again on the bench and entered in the 33rd minute of the second half. In the 2022/23 season, Coutinho has therefore played 15 games and has yet to directly participate in goals. The Brazilian last started in October 2022.

Aston Villa, finally, returns to the field at 5 pm (Brasília time) next Wednesday, when they face Wolverhampton, for the 18th round of the English Championship.