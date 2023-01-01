Dudu talks about ending his career at Palmeiras

On the last day of the year, striker Dudu, from Palmeiras, used his profile on social networks to wish his followers a Happy New Year. After a “soap opera” involving his renewal, the player ended 2022 of an extended bond with Alviverde until the end of 2025.

The striker, who has defended Verdão on 401 occasions, revealed his desire to remain at the club until the end of his career, in addition to showing happiness in having his contract renewed with Abel Ferreira’s team.

“I would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year. Good health and peace for each of you at home. I would also like to say that I am ending 2022 extremely happy to expand my bond with Palmeiras. I hope to continue to be part of this family for a long, long time and my desire is to stay here until the end of my career. Thank you for the enormous affection that you always give me. You can be absolutely sure that I will continue to honor our shirt until my last day”, published the player in his profile of Instagram.

Dudu, 30, arrived at Palmeiras in 2015, already winning the Copa do Brasil, in the same year, and continued until 2020, when he was loaned to Al-Duhail. The number 7 shirt remained there until 2021, when he returned to Palestra.

Since then, the player has won nine cups. In his luggage, he carries a Brazilian Cup (2015), two Paulista Championships (2020 and 2022), three Brazilian Championships (2016, 2018 and 2022), a Recopa Sul-Americana (2022), and two Copa Libertadores (2020 and 2021). ).

With that mark, he ranks sixth in the ranking of players with the most titles in the history of Palmeiras, alongside Oberdan Cattani and Carnera. There are only three achievements left to equal Ademir da Guia and Junqueira, who lead the list with 12 titles.

Currently, Dudu is already among the main names of Palmeiras in the 21st century, being the athlete with the most games (401), victories (234) and goals scored (85) in this period.