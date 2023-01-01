Electric motorcycle nicknamed “robot on wheels” hits the market in 2023 to fight with 1,000 cc motorcycles

Photo: Davinci Motor/Disclosure

Startup develops futuristic electric motorcycle that can deliver 134 horsepower and range of 400 km. The vehicle will be presented at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

China-based startup Davinci Motor has unveiled its DC100 electric motorcycle for the first time in July last year, this being the first model produced by the company. called from robot on wheels, the model drew attention for its design and performance. The company recently highlighted that it will present its futuristic electric motorcycle at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January next year.

Model has a power of 134 horsepower

According to Davinci Motor’s international business manager, Rosanna Líbia, the company is excited to announce that CES 2023 represents its first appearance in the American market. The model was announced to compete in the 1,000 cc motorcycle market.



In this way, the futuristic electric motorcycle It has a 17.7 kWh battery that powers an electric motor that can generate up to 134 horsepower. This configuration is enough to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in three seconds and reach a top speed of 200 km/h.

Another highlight is its ability to be fully charged in 30 minutes due to its fast level three charging. The estimated range of the DC100 is 400 km. According to the executive, as a technology-oriented company, CES is at the top of the company’s agenda of events. Available since October in the Chinese market, the futuristic electric motorcycle had not yet landed in the US officially.

DC100 electric motorcycle could hit the market costing $27,500

As if the vehicle’s configuration was not already impressive enough, the model is much more than a conventional electric motorcycle, it is a robotic concept equipped with more than 300 chips and 200 sensors, according to the company.

This configuration allows the DC100 feel what’s happening around and offer accurate information about the temperature of the engine, battery and several others to the pilot in real time. The model will be on display at Davinci Motor’s stand at the conference and should cost around US$ 27,500 in the United States, depending on direct conversion, something around R$ 145,000 at current prices.

For the company, showing its electric model at the event also represents the perfect opportunity for more people, resellers and distributors to have close contact with the product. The futuristic electric motorcycle was also presented in Europe in November at the world’s largest motorcycle exhibition, EICMA, which takes place every year in Milan, Italy.

Solar powered electric motorcycle

Currently, motorcycles are one of the most used means of transport, whether for short or long distances. Knowing that the motorcycle is a widely used vehicle, many people plan to replace gasoline-powered motorcycles with an electric model.

With that in mind, Cake, a company from Sweden, has developed an electric motorcycle powered by solar energy called the Osa AP, a super economical and silent transport, focusing mainly on professionals in the security sector who help fight illegal hunting, such as the rangers. The vehicle is a tool for the exclusive use of security companies.

In this way, the Osa AP has a battery that can be removed, allowing the user to charge the component using a source of electrical energy. In addition, it is also possible to optimize the battery life, in addition to having the option of charging it through sunlight, making the company also considered a motorcycle powered by solar energy.