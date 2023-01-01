End of the line! ‘Dark Sky’ app officially discontinued by Apple

Acquired by Apple in March 2020, the ‘Dark Sky’ app will have another page tomorrow on its way to the graveyard of apps that were successful and ended up being bought by giants to absorb functionality. According to information disclosed on the official website, users who still have the app installed on iDevices will no longer have access to the features of the weather forecast application, while the related API should be discontinued in a few more months, with the date scheduled for the burial on March 31, 2023.

While the news seems disappointing, all is not lost for those who enjoyed Dark Sky’s features. According to Apple, the information that was offered in the application was integrated into the “Tempo” app available in the App Store for users who have a device with iOS 16, iPadOS 16 or macOS 13 Ventura. However, not all features are available for Brazilians, which includes the forecast of precipitation in the next hour and air quality, while the severe weather alert is confirmed. Below, you can see a screenshot of the app on macOS for Brazilians.

Still focusing on helping the migration of users who were fans of Dark Sky, Apple made available an article (in English) showing how users can get information in the official Weather app. If you were curious to take a look at the text, just click here.

