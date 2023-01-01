Enzo Fernández accepts offer from Premier League club

Midfielder Enzo Fernández gave the green light and decided to accept Chelsea’s offer to become a Blues player in the coming weeks, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. There are no other clubs in talks with Benfica to sign Argentina’s World Cup star, but the Portuguese will not make a decision on Friday.

The Encarnados ask that the English pay 120 million euros (R$ 668 million) for the player, an amount related to the contractual termination clause. Chelsea are looking to convince Benfica to accept other terms for the player’s transfer and Enzo Fernández’s decision could weigh on the negotiations.

Although the presence of the world champion in the game against Braga, this Friday, has been a question mark, coach Roger Schmidt confirmed the Argentine in the starting lineup. The clash could mark the midfielder’s farewell in front of Benfica’s fans at Estádio da Luz, after a meteoric rise.

In the European summer transfer window, the Encarnados paid around 10 million euros (R$ 55 million at current prices) to River Plate for 75% of the economic rights of Enzo Fernández. The Millonarios could still receive another eight million euros (R$ 44 million) on account of bonuses.