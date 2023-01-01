Extremists tried to enter the residential area of ​​army officers to demand action against Lula

BRASÍLIA – A group of extremists who are still camped outside the Army Headquarters attempted a last act on New Year’s Eve to demand action from the Armed forces against the inauguration of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The protesters went to the place where the residences of the general officers of the Force are located. They ended up barred at the entrance and the Army Police had to reinforce the security of the place.

Screaming, some extremists complained that there was no government action Jair Bolsonaro and they insisted that something had to be done to “stop the threat of communism.” The protesters’ attempt to enter was registered on social networks that continue to disseminate coup-like messages against Lula’s inauguration. Among them, an indigenous man tried to talk to the guard at the entrance, complaining: “The president traveled, left everything in the hands of the generals”.

One of the videos shows the moment when the Army’s riot police arrive at the scene to reinforce security in the face of the extremists’ insistence that an officer attend to them. “The chief wants to speak with the general,” shouted a man in the group.

Last week, representatives of the future government tried to force the withdrawal of those encamped from the Army’s door. The charge was unsuccessful and a group of extremists, albeit in a reduced contingent, continues to insist on remaining in the military area, even in the face of all the signs that there is no one to support a coup action. President Jair Bolsonaro traveled to the United States without heeding calls for military intervention.