Fat eye! Elon Musk wants to buy another social network; know what it is

After its recent acquisition involving the Twitter platform, Elon Musk, through its own social network, was willing to buy another platform. Or, at least, he liked the idea of ​​her joining Twitter.

This time, it’s a popular newsletter platform among writers and journalists. In other words, Elon liked the idea of ​​the probability of acquiring the substack. The entrepreneur is already president of four companies of which he is the co-founder.

How did the acquisition story begin?

The subject began to gain momentum when Elon made a retweet in which he criticized the fact that corporate journalism “defends the state instead of the people”. In the response of an internet user, it was commented that it would make sense for twitter buy Substack (network where the original publication criticized by Elon was) and strongly connect the two platforms. Finally, the Twitter owner said he was “open to the idea.”

Even though it is a probability, it still seems to be low and, if it materializes, it would hardly be for now. In addition, one of Musk’s companies, Tesla, had a large drop in its shares, something that impacts his financial life. Other than that, Twitter’s situation is still delicate.

Meet Substack, targeted by Musk

Created in 2017, Substack is a platform that provides publishing infrastructure, payment and analytics for subscription newsletters. The platform in Brazil is not very popular yet. The posts are mostly published in English.

In conclusion, most users are communication professionals or users who want first-hand content. On the platform, subjects can be separated and allocated according to the tastes of users.