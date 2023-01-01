FIFA may punish Argentina for Dibu Martínez’s attitude, France and Mbappé celebrate

Emiliano Martínez was elected the goalkeeper of the World Cup

The queue of almost 40 years is over. THE Argentina is world champion for the third time in history. commanded by Lionel Messiwho scored two goals in the grand final against France, the albiceleste honored the memory of Diego Armando Maradona and conquered the world Cup two years after the death of “Pibe”. The last achievement had been in 1986, in Mexico, when they surpassed the Germany. The last major title was the Copa America of 2021, which took the country out of a 28-year queue without achievements.

In addition to Messi, who also has a very large share in winning over the brothers is Emiliano Martinez. goalkeeper of aston villa and passing through Arsenal, “Dibu” became known for being an excellent penalty taker, and for destabilizing opposing penalty takers. During extra time, when the game was 3-3, the French had a very clear chance to score with kolo moani, face to face with the archer, but Martínez made the save with his left foot. On penalties, he saved Coman’s shot and saw his teammates hit 100% of the shots.

Dibu Martínez’s gesture sparked controversy

During the celebration of the third championship, on top of the bus that transported the Argentine delegation through the streets of Buenos Aires, “Dibu” carried a toy baby, with the face of Kylian Mbappewho was very “mocked” by the Argentines for having given interviews belittling South American football and praising the Europeans.

With that, the maximum football entity should apply a financial sanction to the Argentines, not going beyond that. Meanwhile, on the other hand, France seeks to do something to annul the World Cup final. In fact, a petition with more than 500 signatures is already circulating on the internet.