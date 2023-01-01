Film Schedule from January 31st to January 6th

reproduction

Check out the movie schedule Globe from January 31st to January 6th.

Saturday, 12/31/2022

Owl II

The Beginner

Original title: The Recruit

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2003

Director: Roger Donaldson

Cast: Al Pacino; Bridget Moynahan; Gabriel Macht; Karl Pruner

Class: Action

Clayton is a rising agent in the CIA. But he begins to suspect that his colleagues, including veteran Burke, who is his instructor, may be double agents.

Saturday session

ET – The Extraterrestrial

Original title: ET The Extra-Terrestrial

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1982

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Drew Barrymore, Peter Coyote, Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace

Class: Adventure

An unlikely friendship develops between a boy and an alien. The boy protects the being with dedication, preventing anything bad from happening to him.

Owl I

thieves

Original Title: Takers

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: John Luessenhop

Cast: Chris Brown, Hayden Christensen, Matt Dillon, Michael Ealy, Idris Elba,

Steve Harris, Paul Walker

Class: Action

A group of bank robbers decides to carry out one last and audacious coup. However, to earn $20 million, they will face a determined detective.

Sunday, 01/01/2023

Owl II

Snowden: Hero Or Traitor

Original Title: Snowden

Country of Origin: German

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Oliver Stone

Cast: Melissa Leo; Scott Eastwood; Shailene Woodley; Tom Wilkinson; Zachary

Fifth

Class: Drama

After years at the National Security Agency, Edward Snowden decided to hand over secret documents of US government privacy invasion actions.

Maximum temperature

Together forever

Original title: A Dog’s Journey

Country of Origin: Chinese, Indian, American

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Gail Mancuso

Cast: Betty Gilpin; Dennis Quaid; Henry Lau; Josh Gad; Kathryn Prescott; margin

Helgenberger

Class: Comedy

Bailey lives quietly with Hanna. One day, Gloria appears unannounced in their lives with surprising news: Hanna has a granddaughter named Clarity.

sunday major

American sniper

Original title: American Sniper

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Clint Eastwood

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Kyle Gallner, Luke Grimes, Cory Hardrict, Jake

Mcdorman, Sienna Miller

Class: Action

Adapted from a book, the film tells the true story of Chris Kyle, an elite sniper in the US Navy Special Forces.

Cinemaço

Operation Mekong

Original title: Mei Gong He Xing Dong

Country of Origin: Chinese

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Dante Lam

Cast: Zhang Hanyu, Eddie Peng, Joyce Wenjuan Feng

Class: Action

Two commercial ships are ambushed on the Mekong River. To find out what happened, Captain Gao Gang will need to use all his experience.

Monday, 02/01/2023

Afternoon session

The Extraordinary Journey of Fakir

Original title: The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir

Country of Origin: French

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Ken Scott

Cast: Dhanush, Gérard Jugnot, Bérénice Bejo, Erin Moriarty, Barkhad Abdi,

sant amruta

Class: Comedy, Romance

An Indian street magician travels to France and falls in love with a European woman. He ends up deported to an isolated place on the mainland.

Owl I

Elis

Original Title: Ellis

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Hugo Prata;

Cast: Andreia Horta, Caco Ciocler, Gustavo Machado, Lúcio Mauro Filho, Julio

Andrade, Rodrigo Pandolfo

Class: Biographical Drama

The story of singer Elis Regina Carvalho Costa and her rapid rise to become the greatest voice in Brazil, in a career marked by ups and downs.

Tuesday, 03/01/2023

Afternoon session

Agent 86

Original Title: Get Smart

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2008

Director: Peter Segal

Cast: Alam Arkin; Steve Carell; Anne Hathaway; Dwayne Johnson

Class: Action

An attack on Control headquarters makes Maxwell become agent 86. Along with agent 99 he needs to find the villains of Kaos and end their plans.

Owl I

where love is

Original title: Country Strong

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Shana Feste

Cast: Marshall Chapman, Garrett Hedlung, Tim McGraw, Leighton Meester,

Gwyneth Paltrow, Lari White

Class: Drama, musical

Kelly is a country music star fresh out of rehab. Back, she will have to share the tour with a pair of young artists.

Wednesday, 04/01/2023

Afternoon session

The new Cinderella

Original Title: A Cinderella Story

Country of Origin: American/Canadian

Year of Production: 2004

Director: Mark Rosman

Cast: Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge, Chad Michael Murray, Dan Byrd, Regina

King, Julie Gonzalo

Class: Comedy, Romance

Sam is mistreated by her stepmother and dreams of studying at Princeton. She meets her Prince Charming over the internet, who is the most popular boy in school.

Thursday, 05/01/2023

Afternoon session

The Smurfs 2

Original title: The Smurfs 2

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Raja Gosnell

Cast: Hank Azaria, Katy Perry, Jonathan Winters, Neil Patrick Harris

Class: Comedy

Papa Smurf organizes a new expedition towards the real world, this time in Paris, with the objective of rescuing Smurfette from the clutches of Gargamel.

Owl I

Dirty Canister

Original Title: Dirty Canasta

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Caio Soh

Cast: Adriana Esteves, Marco Ricca, Bianca Bin, Pedro Nercessian

Class: Drama

Batista and Maria form a couple that, apparently, is very happy in their marriage. However, the truth is that appearances are deceiving and the family is in ruins.

Friday, 06/01/2023

Afternoon session

Divorce

Original Title: Divorce

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Pedro Amorim

Cast: Camila Morgado, Murilo Benício, Luciana Paes, Thelmo Fernandes

Class: Romance

Noeli and Júlio become rich after creating a nationally successful tomato sauce. But the two grow apart and an incident is the last straw for their separation.

Owl I

Catch You At The Exit

Original title: Fist Fight

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Richie Keen

Cast: Dean Norris, Christina Hendricks, Ice Cube, Tracy Morgan, Charlie Day,

Jillian Bell

Class:

When Andy sees Professor Strickland rage, he ends up turning him in. Strickland challenges Andy to a fight, adding to the chaos.

Owl II

Kickboxer – The Revenge

Original title: Kickboxer: Vengeance

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: John Stockwell

Cast: Dave Bautista, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Gina Carano, Alain Moussi,

Sara Malakul Lane, Georges St-Pierre, TJ Storm, Darren Shahlavi, Matthew Ziff,

Sam Medina, Daneya Mayd

Class: Action

A kickboxer is out to avenge his brother’s death.