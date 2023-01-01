Film Schedule from January 31st to January 6th

|reproduction
Check out the movie schedule Globe from January 31st to January 6th.
Saturday, 12/31/2022
Owl II
The Beginner
Original title: The Recruit
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2003
Director: Roger Donaldson
Cast: Al Pacino; Bridget Moynahan; Gabriel Macht; Karl Pruner
Class: Action
Clayton is a rising agent in the CIA. But he begins to suspect that his colleagues, including veteran Burke, who is his instructor, may be double agents.
Saturday session
ET – The Extraterrestrial
Original title: ET The Extra-Terrestrial
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1982
Director: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Drew Barrymore, Peter Coyote, Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace
Class: Adventure
An unlikely friendship develops between a boy and an alien. The boy protects the being with dedication, preventing anything bad from happening to him.
Owl I
thieves
Original Title: Takers
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: John Luessenhop
Cast: Chris Brown, Hayden Christensen, Matt Dillon, Michael Ealy, Idris Elba,
Steve Harris, Paul Walker
Class: Action
A group of bank robbers decides to carry out one last and audacious coup. However, to earn $20 million, they will face a determined detective.
Sunday, 01/01/2023
Owl II
Snowden: Hero Or Traitor
Original Title: Snowden
Country of Origin: German
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Oliver Stone
Cast: Melissa Leo; Scott Eastwood; Shailene Woodley; Tom Wilkinson; Zachary
Fifth
Class: Drama
After years at the National Security Agency, Edward Snowden decided to hand over secret documents of US government privacy invasion actions.
Maximum temperature
Together forever
Original title: A Dog’s Journey
Country of Origin: Chinese, Indian, American
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Gail Mancuso
Cast: Betty Gilpin; Dennis Quaid; Henry Lau; Josh Gad; Kathryn Prescott; margin
Helgenberger
Class: Comedy
Bailey lives quietly with Hanna. One day, Gloria appears unannounced in their lives with surprising news: Hanna has a granddaughter named Clarity.
sunday major
American sniper
Original title: American Sniper
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Clint Eastwood
Cast: Bradley Cooper, Kyle Gallner, Luke Grimes, Cory Hardrict, Jake
Mcdorman, Sienna Miller
Class: Action
Adapted from a book, the film tells the true story of Chris Kyle, an elite sniper in the US Navy Special Forces.
Cinemaço
Operation Mekong
Original title: Mei Gong He Xing Dong
Country of Origin: Chinese
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Dante Lam
Cast: Zhang Hanyu, Eddie Peng, Joyce Wenjuan Feng
Class: Action
Two commercial ships are ambushed on the Mekong River. To find out what happened, Captain Gao Gang will need to use all his experience.
Monday, 02/01/2023
Afternoon session
The Extraordinary Journey of Fakir
Original title: The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir
Country of Origin: French
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Ken Scott
Cast: Dhanush, Gérard Jugnot, Bérénice Bejo, Erin Moriarty, Barkhad Abdi,
sant amruta
Class: Comedy, Romance
An Indian street magician travels to France and falls in love with a European woman. He ends up deported to an isolated place on the mainland.
Owl I
Elis
Original Title: Ellis
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Hugo Prata;
Cast: Andreia Horta, Caco Ciocler, Gustavo Machado, Lúcio Mauro Filho, Julio
Andrade, Rodrigo Pandolfo
Class: Biographical Drama
The story of singer Elis Regina Carvalho Costa and her rapid rise to become the greatest voice in Brazil, in a career marked by ups and downs.
Tuesday, 03/01/2023
Afternoon session
Agent 86
Original Title: Get Smart
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2008
Director: Peter Segal
Cast: Alam Arkin; Steve Carell; Anne Hathaway; Dwayne Johnson
Class: Action
An attack on Control headquarters makes Maxwell become agent 86. Along with agent 99 he needs to find the villains of Kaos and end their plans.
Owl I
where love is
Original title: Country Strong
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Shana Feste
Cast: Marshall Chapman, Garrett Hedlung, Tim McGraw, Leighton Meester,
Gwyneth Paltrow, Lari White
Class: Drama, musical
Kelly is a country music star fresh out of rehab. Back, she will have to share the tour with a pair of young artists.
Wednesday, 04/01/2023
Afternoon session
The new Cinderella
Original Title: A Cinderella Story
Country of Origin: American/Canadian
Year of Production: 2004
Director: Mark Rosman
Cast: Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge, Chad Michael Murray, Dan Byrd, Regina
King, Julie Gonzalo
Class: Comedy, Romance
Sam is mistreated by her stepmother and dreams of studying at Princeton. She meets her Prince Charming over the internet, who is the most popular boy in school.
Thursday, 05/01/2023
Afternoon session
The Smurfs 2
Original title: The Smurfs 2
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Raja Gosnell
Cast: Hank Azaria, Katy Perry, Jonathan Winters, Neil Patrick Harris
Class: Comedy
Papa Smurf organizes a new expedition towards the real world, this time in Paris, with the objective of rescuing Smurfette from the clutches of Gargamel.
Owl I
Dirty Canister
Original Title: Dirty Canasta
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Caio Soh
Cast: Adriana Esteves, Marco Ricca, Bianca Bin, Pedro Nercessian
Class: Drama
Batista and Maria form a couple that, apparently, is very happy in their marriage. However, the truth is that appearances are deceiving and the family is in ruins.
Friday, 06/01/2023
Afternoon session
Divorce
Original Title: Divorce
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Pedro Amorim
Cast: Camila Morgado, Murilo Benício, Luciana Paes, Thelmo Fernandes
Class: Romance
Noeli and Júlio become rich after creating a nationally successful tomato sauce. But the two grow apart and an incident is the last straw for their separation.
Owl I
Catch You At The Exit
Original title: Fist Fight
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Richie Keen
Cast: Dean Norris, Christina Hendricks, Ice Cube, Tracy Morgan, Charlie Day,
Jillian Bell
Class:
When Andy sees Professor Strickland rage, he ends up turning him in. Strickland challenges Andy to a fight, adding to the chaos.
Owl II
Kickboxer – The Revenge
Original title: Kickboxer: Vengeance
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2016
Director: John Stockwell
Cast: Dave Bautista, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Gina Carano, Alain Moussi,
Sara Malakul Lane, Georges St-Pierre, TJ Storm, Darren Shahlavi, Matthew Ziff,
Sam Medina, Daneya Mayd
Class: Action
A kickboxer is out to avenge his brother’s death.