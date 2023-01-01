Find out who is the deputy in uniform who lifted the Bible during Lula’s inauguration

Posted on 1/1/2023 5:20 PM / Updated on 1/1/2023 5:20 PM



(credit: Correio Braziliense)

Re-elected federal deputy, Pastor Isidorio (Avante) is a sergeant and self-declared ex-gay. The retired Military Police of the State of Bahia drew attention this Sunday, January 1, during the arrival of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the National Congress for the inauguration event.

Dressed in the uniform of the PM-BA, he had an Israeli flag wrapped around his arm and he was holding up an open Bible, while shouting. Internet users shared several images of the deputy and the atypical scene became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter. In November, during Lula’s speech at the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center (CCBB), the seat of the transitional government in Brasília, the parliamentarian had already done something similar.





Isidório is part of the bullet and Bible benches, in addition to being a defender of “gay healing”, defending the possibility of curing homosexuals with the preaching of the Bible. Most voted deputy in Bahia this year, with 323 thousand votes, in the first months of his term. In 2018, he presented a project to create “Dia do Hetero”.

Despite the deputy’s conservative stance, the officer considers himself a staunch supporter of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). In 2019, he gained repercussions for a statement directed at the now ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), when he offered to speak with the authority on behalf of the Chamber, due to the easing of arms laws promoted by the last government.

Manoel is also a pastor at the Assembly of God Church and created the Doutor Jesus Foundation, a social project to treat drug addicts that he founded in Salvador.

See some of the tweets about Isidorio in office:

Lacalle Pou and Pepe Mujica, president and former president of Uruguay, the most secular country in Latin America, looking at Dep. Pastor Isidorio with a police outfit, a bible and the flag of Israel in possession. Obs. Lacalle Pou is a liberal, while Mujica is a socialist. pic.twitter.com/DartBLBtgB — Thales Souza Reis (@thsouzareis) January 1, 2023





it’s not from Cuba, it’s not from Palestine, it’s not from the MST, the only flag in the inauguration hall is the one of Israel next to a bible! another scene of Latin American fantastic realism pic.twitter.com/ofgesgjNJ0 — juliana Guerra (@juh_war) January 1, 2023





people discovering sergeant isidório now because he is there at the presidential inauguration yes people, he is a federal deputy here in bahia, a lulist and he is always walking around with the bible in his hand, incredible as it may seem —clear (@kaguyaspirits) January 1, 2023





The wide front (too much): Xandão de Moraes and Pastor Sergeant Isidório. Opening up the circle further: Renan Calheiros. It’s a lot of breadth. pic.twitter.com/0kjIAxd1O8 — lexandre Galvão (@Alexandregalvs) January 1, 2023





*Intern under the supervision of Andreia Castro

