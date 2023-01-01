Flamengo leader rebuts criticism of commentator by Gerson

Rodrigo Dunshee, Flamengo’s general and legal vice-president, used social media to counter criticism by Ana Thaís Matos, a Globo journalist, about Gerson’s return to Rubro-Negro. The club hit the signing yesterday (31).

During the SporTV program, the commentator lamented the return of the number 8 to Brazilian football, stating that his time in Europe was frustrating and the star should not choose his “comfort zone”.

“I’m sorry to return. For him it would be incredible, he goes back to his place, his country, where it worked. But the first alternative for a player who is frustrated in Europe is to return to Brazil. He doesn’t try to reinvent himself in another team, in a another league. I’m sorry that the alternative is to go back to that comfort zone that is Brazilian football. It’s a slower football, which physically demands you only until page two and that you will have a popular appeal to be called up for the second Brazilian Team” Ana Thais.

On Twitter, where Dunshee is usually very active, he replied to the journalist’s speech. According to him, the passage through the midfielder in Europe was good and Brazil should not be underestimated to value foreign football.

“Gerson qualified Olympique for the Champions League and took the club to second place in France, behind PSG. He reached contractual targets that generated awards for Flamengo and for him. He is not an athlete who has been frustrated. and take down the Brazilians. Playing for Flamengo is the best” Dunshee.

Fan idol, Gerson returns to Flamengo after a short spell in France, at Olympique de Marseille. The midfielder played for Rubro-Negro from July 2019 until June 2021, when he was sold to the French club. For Flamengo, Gerson won two Brazilians, two Cariocas, two Super Cups, Libertadores and Recopa.