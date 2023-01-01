Flamengo leader rebuts Globo commentator’s criticism of Gerson’s return

Flamengo general and legal vice-president, Rodrigo Dunshee used social networks to respond criticism from Ana Thaís Matos, Globo journalist, about Gerson’s return to Rubro-Negro. During the SporTV program, the commentator lamented the return of the number 8 to Brazilian football, stating that his time in Europe was frustrating and the star should not choose his “comfort zone”.

– I regret the return. For him it would be incredible, he goes back to his place, his country, where it worked. But the first alternative for a player who is frustrated in Europe is to return to Brazil. He doesn’t try to reinvent himself in another team, in another league. I’m sorry that the alternative is to go back to that comfort zone that is Brazilian football. It’s a slower football, which physically demands you only until page two and that you will have a popular appeal to be summoned to the Brazilian national team – evaluated Ana.

+ Goals, titles, awards and statistics: see numbers from King Pelé’s brilliant career



On her Twitter account, where she tends to be very active in commenting on football matters with Red-Black fans, Dunshee replied to the journalist’s statement. According to him, the passage through the midfielder in Europe was good and Brazil should not be underestimated to value foreign football.

– Gerson qualified Olympique for the Champions League and led the club to the runner-up in France, behind PSG. He reached contractual goals that generated awards for Flamengo and for him. He’s not an athlete who got frustrated. Without envy abroad and knocking down Brazilians. Playing for Flamengo is the best – he replied.

Gerson qualified Olimpique for the Champions League and led the club to runner-up in France, behind PSG. He reached contractual goals that generated awards for CRF and for him. He’s not an athlete who got frustrated. Without envying the outside world and overthrowing BR. Playing for Flamengo is the best. https://t.co/QEN7H4ZEUN — Rodrigo Dunshee (@roddunshee) December 31, 2022

Fan idol, Gerson returns to Flamengo after a short spell in France, at Olympique de Marseille. The midfielder played for Rubro-Negro from July 2019 until June 2021, when he was sold to the French club. For Flamengo, Gerson won two Brazilians, two Cariocas, two Super Cups, Libertadores and Recopa.