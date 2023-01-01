Flamengo starts 2023 with Gerson signed. And Rossi very close. Reinforcements to fight for the second World Cup – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

2023 begins in a devastating way for Flamengo.

And willing, not only to continue dominating South America, as current Libertadores champion.

The target is clear: the search for the second world championship, in February, in Morocco.

The board agreed yesterday to hire the player that the directors and fans most wanted back.

Gerson.

The 25-year-old midfielder managed to get rid of Olympique de Marseille. And after a negotiation that dragged on for more than three months, Flamengo’s management managed to bend the French.

The player returns to Gávea after a year and a half in France.

In practice, all he managed to do was ‘lose’ the chance to compete in the Tokyo Olympics and the World Cup in Qatar.

Flamengo spectacularly rescued Gerson’s career. The left-handed, skillful, intelligent, offensive and articulating midfielder was in a very troubled moment.

After appearing at Fluminense, he was bought by Roma. Billed as an offensive midfielder, which he is not, he was loaned to Fluminense. Then to Fiorentina.

Disgusted with Europe, Gerson was excited about the possibility of playing for Flamengo. And the negotiation was easily concluded, in 2019. For 11.8 million euros, currently R$ 66.5 million. Roma had paid 15 million euros, currently R$ 84.6 million.

The player had brilliant performances between 2019 and 2021 in Gávea. Under the command of Jorge Jesus, he established himself as the best second wheel in the country. With the right to eight titles.

Libertadores champion, Brazilian champion, Brazilian Super Cup champion, Recopa champion and Carioca champion.

Not to devalue the players who work in Brazil, Tite would have fixed Gerson in the squad that took four years to select and lead to the failed campaign in the Qatar Cup.

Gerson was convinced by Argentine Jorge Sampaoli that he would have the chance to win in Europe and forget the trauma he went through at Roma and Fiorentina.

It was sold for 20.5 million euros, around R$ 115 million, to Olympique de Marseille. Under the command of Sampaoli, Gerson had great performances. But the coach fell out with the board and was fired.

Igor Tudor, former coach of Croatia, took over from the Argentine. And he tried to let Gerson know that he wanted him up front, as a midfielder. Function that the player does not yield as much as a second steering wheel. Soon ended up in the bank.

To make matters worse, he had an ugly argument with the Croatian. The players shaken by the strong discussion decided to call a meeting to ease the tension at Olympique.

Gerson became a mere reserve. That’s when he began to insist with the direction of the French club that he wanted to leave. The dream was to be happy again. To Flamengo.

The player’s father and manager, Marcos Antônio da Silva, was direct, in November 2022.

“The best thing that could happen for everyone was for Gerson to return to Flamengo. If by chance they cannot understand each other, unfortunately we have to not do what we want to do, which is to return. I will not say that he wants to return to France.

“You can stay with me, I’m at home. The athlete’s will is that the negotiation between Flamengo and Olympique be settled and that he doesn’t even have to go back.”

The player did not want to know about settling with the coach of Olympique. He didn’t reappear on the agreed day after the Cup. He began to exercise alone. The weather was unbearable.

The management of Olympique insisted on 20 million euros, around R$ 112 million.

After much talk, meetings, discussions, threats to withdraw from the negotiation, it was finally concluded yesterday.

Flamengo will pay 15 million euros, around R$84.6 million. An extra million euros is promised if the midfielder reaches a certain (undisclosed) percentage as a starter.

The new Red-Black coach, the Portuguese Vítor Pereira, is a fan of Gerson.

The direction’s feeling is that the team will have one of the one-off reinforcements it needed for the World Cup.

The second is already fixed.

It’s goalkeeper Rossi, from Boca Juniors.

He has already settled his pre-contract with the red-black carioca.

But his contract with Boca runs until June.





The red black leadership, with the help of the goalkeeper, promises to do everything to convince Boca Juniors to release him six months before the deadline, since he will not stay.

There are two possibilities. The Argentine club will retain a percentage of the player’s rights. Or Flamengo pays an unspecified amount for the goalkeeper.

At the age of 27, the Argentine already has everything right with the Brazilian club. Salaries, gloves and contract time.

The Argentine leadership knows that there is nothing they can do to keep the great goalkeeper. He also doesn’t want to stay until June.

He dreams of playing in the World Cup for Flamengo.

The situation is difficult.

But the red-black leadership is more than optimistic.

Gerson and Rossi are the two fundamental reinforcements for Vítor Pereira.

With them, the chance of winning the Worlds grows.

Gerson is already red-black again.

The battle for Rossi is well under way.

Flamengo’s optimism continues to grow.

President Rodolfo Landim wants ‘everything’.

But prioritizes the World Cup and Libertadores.

The thirst for titles in Gávea only increased.

And today is only the first day of 2023…