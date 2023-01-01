Fluminense announces new sponsor for youth teams

Fluminense announced its new sponsor for the base categories of Xerém. This is First Class, the largest bed, table and bath chain in Brazil. The company will print its tricolor shirt brand (front bar) of all categories in Xerém.

The contract will be for one year and the debut will be next Tuesday, in the debut for the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, against Porto Vitória-ES. The match will take place at 5:15 pm and will be broadcast live on the cable TV channel SporTV.

