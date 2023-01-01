For these couples, 2022 was not good in terms of love

The year 2022 was marked by divorces and separations resonants of faces well known to the Portuguese. Love has these things.

Remember here the national and international celebrities who, this year, put an end to their love relationships.

Carolina Loureiro and Vitor Kley

The news that the two-year relationship between actress Carolina Loureiro and Brazilian singer Vitor Kley had ended was advanced by both, at the beginning of the year, on January 2, on the official pages of social networks.

Anuska and André Filipe

In April, André Filipe and Anuska announced that they were separated. The former contestants of TVI’s “Big Brother” had announced that they were dating in August 2021. Shortly after, it all ended.

José Mata and Isabela Valadeiro

It was made public that Isabela Valadeiro and José Mata had gone their separate ways last July. The two actors had been dating for three years and even lived together. The announcement of the end of the relationship was made by themselves to a weekly publication.

Carolina Deslandes and Igor Regalla

Just last July, Igor Regalla confirmed that he was no longer in a relationship with Carolina Deslandes. The artists had assumed the courtship in February, precisely on Valentine’s Day.

Isabela Cardinali and Pedro Moreira

Isabela Cardinali and Pedro Moreira walked down the aisle on July 10, after dating for four years. The marriage lasted only a month and both chose to separate.

Tiago Rufino and Luan Tiófilo

Tiago Rufino announced on social media that he was divorced from Luan Tiófilo in July. The couple had been in a relationship for years.

Luciana Abreu and Henrique Rodrigues

The relationship between Luciana Abreu and Henrique Rodrigues lasted for over a year and the two already lived together. However, it was learned in November that love could not resist and that the couple ended up leading separate lives, with the SIC camera operator having already left the house he shared with the star of the channel from Paço de Arcos.

Luisao and Brenda Mattar

Luisão and Brenda Mattar separated after 14 years of marriage. Luisão and Brenda Mattar have two daughters in common: Sophia and Valentina.

Gonçalo Quinaz and Jessica Maria

This December, Jéssica Maria left no room for doubt: it all ended with Gonçalo Quinaz. The former contestant of “Casa dos Segredos” filmed herself burning a bunch of flowers offered by the TVI commentator.

Mónica Sintra and Vítor Correia

Mónica Sintra is a single woman. The singer was engaged to Vítor Correia since Christmas 2021, but the relationship came to an end and, therefore, the wedding, which had already been postponed once, is without effect.

Jessica Nogueira and Ricardo Oliveira

Jessica Nogueira confirmed that the relationship with Ricardo Oliveira ended a month ago. The former contestant of TVI’s “Big Brother” had already hinted that dating the model would have ended, but later, he assured that both were no longer in a relationship.

Mariana Pacheco and Diogo Leite

Mariana Pacheco and Diogo Leite’s relationship ended after a year, in June. The former couple decided to put an end to the relationship and the actress says she is focused on her professional projects. Currently, Mariana Pacheco lives a romance with the singer Syro.

Isaac Alfaiate and Inês Abrantes

In September, Isaac Alfaiate and Inês Abrantes ended their relationship of more than seven years. The couple announced their separation on September 14 via social media.

José Carlos Pereira and Inês de Góis

More recently, this December, Inês de Góis revealed that she was separated from José Carlos Pereira. The former couple has two children together: Thomasone year, and Afonso Duarteborn in the month of July.

In the rest of the world, several were the famous to separate

Love did not resist between Shakira and Piqué; Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde; Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet; Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen; Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson; Kanye West and Julia Fox; Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone; Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard; Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce; Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker; Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams.

Text: Joana Dantas Rebelo; Photos: social networks

Follow Maria Magazine on Instagram

Read more

