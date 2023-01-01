Former fighter who provoked Greta Thunberg is arrested, and activist mocks

Days after engaging in a controversy with environmental activist Greta Thunberg on social media, former US and British fighter Andrew Tate was arrested this Thursday (29) in Romania, accused of human trafficking and rape. The former kickboxing champion’s posts helped police track him down.

The arrest, which took place in the context of an investigation opened in April, was revealed by the BBC and came hours after Tate published a video in which he once again provoked the Swedish activist.

With the release of the news of the arrest, the young woman limited herself to commenting: “this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes”.

It all started on Tuesday, when the former fighter, known for his violent and misogynistic comments, posted a photo fueling one of his supposed 33 cars and asked for Greta’s e-mail address so that he could send her “the complete list” of his collection of powerful vehicles and “their respective enormous emissions [de CO2]”.

The Swedish student simply replied: “yes, please enlighten me”, followed by a false email address, in English, which can be translated as “energiadepaupequeno@cuidedasuavida.com”.

track revealed on video

The exchange of messages was accompanied by millions of Internet users on Twitter.

In the face of controversy, Tate did not contain himself and responded with a video, in which he appears in front of a pizza package from a Romanian restaurant.

The arrest of him and three other suspects this Thursday was confirmed to the Reuters agency by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the former fighter’s lawyer, who has become an influencer in recent years.

The four men, including the former champion’s brother, Tristan, are suspected of having “created an organized group to recruit, shelter and exploit women, by forcing them to produce pornographic content for specialized websites”, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Romanian.

In a press release, the Romanian Directorate of Investigations of Organized Crime and Terrorism reported the arrest of “two British citizens and two Romanians”, without providing the identities of the suspects. After questioning them, the court ordered the detention of the four for 24 hours.

The text says that six victims of the group have been identified since 2021. They would have been recruited by the “loverboy method”, according to the Romanian police body, referring to a false love relationship for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Expelled from the British BBB

Tate participated in the British version of the program “Big Brother” in 2016, but was excluded from the attraction after the release of a video in which he was seen hitting a woman.

He had also been banned from social media, including Twitter, for saying that women victims of sexual assault are “responsible” for what happened to them.

With the purchase of the social network by Elon Musk, who unlocked all suspended accounts and relaxed the rules of moderation on the social network, Andrew Tate was able to return to Twitter.

He then started teasing Greta Thunberg, who has more than 5.4 million followers.