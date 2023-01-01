Gal Gadot would have returned to the franchise “Fast & Furious”







Photo: Publicity/Universal/Poppoca Moderna

Actress Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) would be returning to “Fast & Furious” in the 10th film in the franchise. The information was released by The Direct website, after the first test sessions of the film supposedly revealed participation this week.

It is worth remembering that the actress starred in three films of the franchise, but her character, Gisele, died in “Fast & Furious 6” (2013) while trying to save her boyfriend Han (Sung Kang). However, recently Han himself has returned from the dead (he would have faked his own death), which opens up the possibility that Gisele is also alive.

Actor Sung Kang has already publicly supported Gadot’s return. “I think we need Gisele back… in every way,” Kang told Insider of her resurgence in the franchise last year. “I think the fans want that. We need to make that happen somehow.”

Many fans speculated that, should Gadot return, it would only appear in a flashback, as “Fast & Furious 10” promised to end the franchise. But Vin Diesel also hinted that the “final” movie could be split into two parts, and Gadot’s cameo may have something to do with that.

The BigScreenLeaks Twitter profile detailed how she appears in the feature. Spoiler or bullshit, the character Gisele would only appear in a few seconds at the end, which could serve as a hook for another film, but the public’s reaction to the way in which she reappears was not positive and, in a second test session, the appearance was already cut. Therefore, the star’s participation is not guaranteed, as Universal is testing different versions of the feature.

As no official source commented on this return, for now the information should be treated as a rumor. But a rumor that is moving on social networks.

Several fans tweeted about the subject this Friday (12/23), questioning the veracity of the information and how the character could have survived.

One Twitter user joked that “Fast & Furious” is “a franchise where no one dies”, not even the character Brian O’Conner, despite the death of his interpreter, Paul Walker, in 2013. Another said that “death it doesn’t matter when you have a family”, paraphrasing Dominic Toretto, Vin Diesel’s character. There were even those who joked that “probably Gisele had a twin sister or something”.

Production on “Fast & Furious 10” began filming on April 20 with Justin Lin back in the director’s chair. But in less than a week, he left the job, citing “creative differences”, and French director Louis Leterrier (“Now You See Me”) ended up taking over the helm of the feature.

The continuation was also reinforced by the hiring of stars such as Brie Larson (the “Captain Marvel”), Daniela Melchior (the Ratcatcher II of “The Suicide Squad”), Rita Moreno (“Love, Sublime Love”), Alan Ritchson ( “Reacher”) and Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”), who join the already great team of protagonists – Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron and possibly even Jason Statham.

The premiere is scheduled for May 18 in Brazil, one day before the release in the USA.

