Galo surprises and reveals that the MRV Arena will be borrowed

The MRV Arena will be used for various purposes in addition to football matches. Galo will try to explore the stadium as much as possible and will play football games at the stadium. The information was given by journalist Fred Ribeiro on his Twitter account.

“The MRV Arena will host some games of our Galo FA… It is very nice to see the growth of American Football in Brazil and the Rooster always in the spotlight… May 2023 be a year full of achievements for the Alvinegro American Football team…” highlighted the journalist in your social networks.

Galo has already established the calendar for activities at the stadium in 2023. Despite the inauguration taking place in March, the stadium will only be available for use in official matches from June onwards.

See the MRV Arena calendar:

March 25, 2023: MRV Arena’s first goal kick.

April 15, 2023: Inauguration of arena lighting with electronic music show and DJ to be announced in 2022.

May 6, 2023: friendly match with “Lendas do Galo”, game between the club’s idols.

May 19, 2023: international friendly – ​​team still to be defined. Show by Nando Reis.

SAF do Galo

Galo intends to conclude the SAF process next season, and established some pillars for the process: Maintenance of a competitive team; Creation of a revealing base; Financial balance; Equipment modernization (inauguration of the MRV Arena and improvements in Cidade do Galo); Development of social responsibility, with the actions of Instituto Galo.

For questions, the club made available the one hotsite to clarify them to your fans. In the document, Atlético does not disclose all the information, but guarantees maximum transparency to its fans.

“As usual in this management, we will provide absolute transparency to the SAF process. Some definitions do not yet exist and therefore it is not possible to convey information on certain topics. But, as soon as the terms of the agreement are defined, which will be submitted to a vote in the Council, this information will be made known to all”, says the website.