GENERAL ALERT is intended for all bank customers

With the increase in scams at this time of year, Nubank has developed a platform with the aim of reducing fraud and protecting its customers. Tips are offered for users to protect their accounts and cards, especially during this period. The site also guides on what to do in case of loss of cell phones.

Read more: Nubank insurance protects against transactions made in theft

Fintech indicates that the first step to be taken is to block the credit card. The measurement can be made directly through the Nubank application or through the website. Users who are unable to access any of the aforementioned options must block them using this number: 0800 591 2117.

Nubank platform

O naked SOS is a platform created by the bank so that its customers have access to information on how to protect their account in the event of an emergency. The center gathers information that can be used when citizens have their data compromised, either by theft or scam.

In this way, SOS Nu provides a step-by-step guide on how to get in touch with the fintech. There, it will be indicated, for example, what information will be necessary in the process, how to send the Police Report and what other steps are necessary to guarantee the security of the account.

“We want our customers to be able to protect themselves and have easy access to what they need to know in this difficult time. We always work to keep our customers safer, not only with our products and services but also with informative and educational content”, said the CEO of Nubank in Brazil, Cristina Junqueira.

Finally, the platform is not a substitute for customer service. It is just a means to speed up the data protection process in case of unexpected situations. In this way, SOS Nu is just a guide with instructions on what should be done according to the situation faced by the user, speeding up the resolution of problems.