Gerson becomes the 3rd most expensive signing in Flamengo’s history; see top 10 – Flamengo – Flamengo news and match

Flamengo’s new bond with Gerson is only behind values ​​with Gabigol and Arrascaeta

Per: Celiny Jandre

On the last day of the year 2022, the Flamengo agreed to hire Gerson. After 17 months out of Gávea, the ‘Coringa’ returns to Rubro-Negro, leaving Olympique de Marseille (FRA). The amount of the midfielder’s new bond is the fourth largest in the club’s history, causing the board to disburse an amount of 15 million euros for the player.

SEE LIST:

1st – Gabigol (17.5 million euros)

Inter Milan (ITA) – Flamengo | 2019

2nd – Arrascaeta (15 million euros)

Cruise – Flamengo | 2019

3rd – Gerson (15 million euros)

Olympique Marseille (FRA) – Flamengo | 2022

4th – Pedro (14 million euros)

Fiorentina (ITA) – Flamengo | 2020

5th – Everton Cebolinha (14 million euros)

Benfica (POR) – Flamengo | 2022

6th – Gerson (13 million euros)

Rome (ITA) – Flamengo | 2019

7th – Vitinho (12 million euros)

CSKA Moscow – Flamengo | 2018

8th – Vagner Love (10 million euros)*

CSKA Moscow – Flamengo | 2012

9th – Michael (7.5 million euros)

Goias – Flamengo | 2020

10th – Léo Pereira (7 million euros)

Athletico-PR – Flamengo | 2020

10th – Rodrigo Caio (7 million euros)

Sao Paulo – Flamengo | 2019

10th – Ayrton Lucas (7 million euros)

Spartak Moscow (RUS) – Flamengo | 2022

* Vágner Love was bought by Flamengo in 2012, when the euro exchange rate was, on average, R$ 2.40. Thus, the value of the player to the club was around R$ 24 million.

The fans of Flamengo, they almost believed that they would not have Gerson in the squad for next year. However, the red-black board did not give up the steering wheel, even after a soap opera with Olympique de Marseille. Correct in terms of values, the flash bought the player for 15 million euros (R$ 85 million), counting the value of 6.5 million euros (R$ 36.8 million) that Marseille would still pay Mais Querido for the purchase of the player + 1 million euros (BRL 5.7 million) in bonus per target.

With the purchase of 80%, to complete 100% of Gerson’s rights, the Flamengo completed the third biggest signing in the club’s history. The only two most expensive players are Gabigol, negotiated for 17.5 million euros, and Uruguayan De Arrascaeta, worth 15 million euros. Negotiations for the midfielder even surpassed that of striker Pedro, who joined the squad for €14 million in 2020.

In addition to Gerson, the Flamengo had already concluded another purchase to reinforce the next year. Loaned to Mais Querido, the club negotiated with the Russian team, Spartak Moscow (RUS), and acquired Ayrton Lucas for 7 million euros for 2023. placing tenth, alongside Rodrigo Caio and Léo Pereira.

Off for New Year’s Eve, the cast of Flamengo resumes activities next Monday (02). The date also marks the first meeting of the Red-Black squad with the new coach, Vítor Pereira. The Portuguese will be in charge of the team for the 2023 season, and he already has a commitment on January 12th. The commander’s debut takes place in the Carioca Championship, against Audax-Rio, in Maracanã.