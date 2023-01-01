Giant laser from ‘Star Trek’ is already a reality, scientists show

The giant laser of “star trek” ceased to be a distant dream and became a reality. Now, the researchers’ goal is to repeat the feat for longer and more consistently.

Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory took decades to arrive at the result, which lasted just a few thousandths of a second. But, according to them, the work is just beginning.

They intend to improve the use of giant laserhoused in National Ignition Facility from the lab, which science fiction fans might recognize from the movie “Star Trek: Into Darkness”. The site was used as the setting for the Starship’s warp core.

At dawn on 12/5, in an attempt to unleash the first fusion reaction that produced more energy than was needed to create it, the laser launched more than 190 beams in three carefully modulated pulses into a cylinder containing a mini diamond capsule. , which, in turn, contained a large amount of hydrogen.

And, yes, the laser did it! The path has begun towards what researchers hope will one day be a new source of carbon-free energy. Thus, it will have the ability to allow humans to harness the same source of energy that illuminates the stars.

about the merger

The laser shot produced fusion reactions generating 3.15 megajoules of energy, surpassing the 2.05 megajoules transmitted by the laser. Very successful and a historic milestone, as it was the first time that more energy came out of the laser than it entered.

However, the equation has to lean much more in the direction of how much it takes to become commercially viable.

Target fabrication program manager Michael Stadermann said the lab is developing a computer program capable of examining fuel cap shells. In this way, it can find faults faster than humans.

According to the chief laser engineer at National Ignition FacilityJean-Michel Di Nicola, this summer, the laser will provide around 8% more energy than during this month’s shooting.