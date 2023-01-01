Goalkeeper Michael says goodbye to Atlético on the last day of his contract

photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico Michael defended the professional from Atltico in 2019

December 31, 2022 marks the end of goalkeeper Michael Fracaro, 27, with Atlético. The archer arrived at Galo’s base categories in 2014, after passing through So Paulo, but never managed to establish himself among the professionals. This Saturday (12/31), he used a social network to say goodbye to Alvinegro.

In the 2021 season, Michael was loaned by Atlético to Confiana. However, the goalkeeper returned to Cidade do Galo before the end of his contract with the Sergipe club. There were only six matches played by the team from Aracaju, all in Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

Formed at the base of So Paulo, Michael arrived at Galo in 2014, close to turning 19. Before his experience at Confiana, the number 1 defended Paos Ferreira, also from Portugal, in the 2020/21 season. He was loaned by Galo on two occasions: Guarani de Divinpolis, in 2016, and Novorizontino-SP, in 2017.

Michael played 27 games and conceded 29 goals for Atlético. In 2020, he started the season as a starter and was on the field in the eliminations in the Copa Sudamericana, against Unin from Argentina, and in the Copa do Brasil, for Afogados da Ingazeira-PE.

Read Michael’s farewell from Atltico

“OPEN LETTER TO CLUBE ATLTICO MINEIRO… @atletico %uD83D%uDDA4

Today is my last official day as a player for Clube Atltico Mineiro, it is difficult to find the right words for this moment, because I arrived here in 2013, thinking I knew everything about football, at the height of the rebellion of an 18-year-old boy and I came across a reality totally different, it’s been years learning a lot and seeking my space every day, with a lot of struggle and with God’s mercy I managed to do my best and reach the professional level, where I lived with incredible people, from employees, athletes and technical commissions, I managed to accomplish It’s my dream to represent this shirt professionally on the field, I had unique moments and I can only thank this wonderful club for all of that.

Galo not only gave me the opportunity to grow professionally, it was much more than that, everyone who knows me knows how grateful I am, because more than football, Atltico gave me the opportunity to meet my wife here, I built my my family is here, I got married here, we chose to have Lorenzo in BH and he was received with great celebration, because it was on 12/02/2021, exactly at the same moment that Galo started to react against Bahia and conquered the Brazilian, even more, I got closer to God in Belo Horizonte and today, after more than 9 years, I can say that I am from Paraná with a Minas Gerais heart, because my life is here and I want to continue it, having my structure in Belo Horizonte, where I learned to love, not only the city, but all miners. None of this would be possible without Atltico.

God’s plans are really wonderful, I never imagined experiencing everything I’ve experienced here, starting from where I left, I’m very proud of that and I know that everyone from my homeland Serranpolis do Iguau is proud of the path I’ve taken here in Minas, I’ve done a lot of paranaenses root for the Rooster many times and that makes me very happy.

To the fans, you are amazing, I was charged and I learned from it, I want you to know that I was one of you on the field and every time I was there, I did my best for you and for the club, I always demanded the best from my teammates and charged me twice as much so that we could give the best result to you guys, sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn’t, like my last game, which I’ll always regret, because there it put an end to a relationship that could have been bearing much fruit until today. However, I trust in God and I know that there was something in it that we will only understand later on.

I leave with my head held high and confident for the next challenge, knowing my responsibility, my decisions and my professionalism, but with a huge gratitude for everything we lived together, I will never claim an “A” over these 9 years, because I have infinitely more to be thankful for!

Thank you God for the opportunity to wear this shirt and for your care always.

Thank you Clube Atltico Mineiro for everything!

My heart will always have a space reserved for you!“