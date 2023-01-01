Google Play reveals the best apps and games of 2022

As every year, Google has prepared a list of the best apps and games of 2022 that are available on the Google Play store, as well as their developers. With that, the company said that this is a way to value creative ideas and make the listed apps reach more people.

Check below which applications were chosen by Google.

Best apps on Google Play

This year, Google launched a new type of award for the best games and applications developed for Chromebook. The awards are made up of unique categories and each selected app and game received its due recognition for the quality of the content presented.

In a note on its blog, Google communicated:

“And just like every year, the 2022 winners reflect what matters most to people today: Having the possibility to access games that allow us to travel to another reality, with the presentation of new worlds, while being able to access applications that keep us firmly in the present.”

list of winners

In Brazil, the company selected an incredible list of the best applications and games that are worthy of the Google award, see:

Best app: Giga Gloob

Best game: Apex Legends Mobile

Among the apps and games that were elected by popular vote are:

Best app: Discovery+

Best game: Kingdom Maker

Google also categorized apps and games, see the winners of each category: