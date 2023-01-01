“Gossip Girl” Revival Reveals Serena and Dan’s Fate; check out

AFP

The difficult coexistence between Benedict XVI and his successor, Francis

Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday (31) at the age of 95, promised after his resignation in 2013 not to overshadow his successor, Pope Francis. But, in reality, he never let himself be forgotten, fueling the saga of “two popes”, friends and at the same time rivals. Some of his decisions marked a different will and caused confusion among many Catholics: he continued to call himself “Pope Roman Pontiff Emeritus Benedict XVI”, the name chosen by the German Joseph Ratzinger when he was elected pope in 2005; and continued to wear a white cassock and live in the Vatican. The presence of two popes, “the two in white”, as the press at the time reinforced, caused an unprecedented problem in the recent history of the Church. The first pontiff to abdicate the Throne of Peter in six centuries had vowed to live “hidden from the world” in an ancient monastery, leading a life of contemplation and academic research. But he ended up intervening on sensitive issues, such as sexual abuse by priests, and speaking out on the possibility of ordaining married men as priests. In 2020, the elder Benedict XVI’s contribution to a book defending celibacy was interpreted as a new attempt to put pressure on Francis, orchestrated by opponents of the Argentine pope. Ultra-conservative sectors of the Church have turned Benedict XVI into the symbol of theological orthodoxy compared to Francis, whom they even called a heretic for his openness in the social field. Many experts say this tension may have been fueled by the lack of precise rules about the role of a resigning pontiff. – Benedict v. Ratzinger – “There were hints of possible trouble from the beginning,” wrote Richard Gaillardetz, professor of Catholic theology at Boston College in the National Catholic Reporter. “The publication of views on controversial issues, when they come from a person who insists on deserving the title of pope (even an emeritus), dresses in papal regalia and resides in the Vatican, represents a profound problem,” he added. Many supporters of Benedict XVI even believe that he should have used his registered name, Joseph Ratzinger, when he signed his contribution to the controversial book. Historian Francesco Margiotta Broglio, head of Italy’s Commission for Religious Freedom, considers that “Ratzinger should neither write nor speak”. – Plot against Francis – The advanced age of Benedict XVI, who has always had delicate health and in recent years has faced difficulties in speaking and writing, has led observers to wonder whether he was the real author of the published reflections. “It is likely that some anti-Francis prelates tried to conceal a plot under the mantle of the pope emeritus,” commented Massimo Faggioli, professor of theology at the University of Villanova. Benedict XVI admitted, upon resigning, that he did not have the strength, neither mental nor physical, to reign over the destiny of more than 1.2 billion Catholics. His personal secretary, Georg Gaenswein, said in 2016 that the emeritus pontiff was “slowly disappearing”. “Benedict XVI’s interventions in recent years have raised doubts, given his infirmity and age (…) Some people think that he may have been manipulated by those who wanted to discredit Francis, even if Benedict himself did not want to,” said Gaillardetz. Faggioli considers it necessary to establish what should be done with a pope emeritus, as this problem could recur. It is not excluded that, from now on, pontiffs who resign will have to give up their papal insignia and live in the Vatican. This month, Francis revealed that he signed a letter of resignation nearly a decade ago if his health prevented him from carrying out his duties. bur-kv/mar/js/meb/mvv