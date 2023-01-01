GPU market had worst year in sales of the last two decades

Even so, NVIDIA increased its market share

New data from Jon Peddie Research (JPR), a market research firm, reveal that the Q3 2022 was the worst graphics card shipments since 2005after the numbers were positive in the middle of the pandemic, largely due to the demand for cryptocurrency miners.

According to JPR, 6.89 million graphics cards shipped last quarter worldwide. The year 2022 started well, recording the highest number of sales of this part since the first quarter of 2018. However, as the year went on, the shipment of graphics cards dropped to just under half of what was registered at the beginning of 2022.

The data above refer to the shipment of desktop video cards. When it comes to GPU shipments for notebooks and desktop PCs, AMD, Intel and NVIDIA shipped 14 million graphics chips last quarter, down 42% from the same period last year.

NVIDIA extends its market leadership

Even with the graphics card market registering the lowest number of shipments in almost two decades, NVIDIA managed to increase its share in this segment, reaching 86% of the market shareincreasing by more than 10% since the beginning of 2022.

As for AMD, if we compare the first quarter of this year with the third quarter, the company had a drop of 14%, closing the last quarter with 10% share of that market in general. AMD’s biggest share, as recorded by JPR, was in the second quarter of 2014, when it dominated about 38% of the graphics card market.

You 4% rest in that segment is with Intel, thanks to its debut with the first generation of Arc Alchemist graphics cards, which arrived in the middle of this year, which is quite an achievement, considering the low availability of Intel Arc GPUs in the world.

Regarding the number of desktop video cards shipped in the third quarter of 2022, NVIDIA ended the period with almost 6 million units sold, while AMD shipped 700,000 cards, and Intel around 280,000.

The third quarter of this year (between July and September) had something new when it comes to GPUs, which was Intel’s debut with its first generation of video cards. The GeForce RTX 4090 arrived in October, the RTX 4080 in November, and the Radeon RX 7900 in December, closing the fourth quarter of 2022.

