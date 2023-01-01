Guilherme Arantes is remembered on the web for the performance of “Tomorrow” at the inauguration ceremony

The singer and composer Guilherme Arantes reached the trending topics from Twitter, ranking of the most commented subjects on the platform, for the performance of one of its greatest hits, the song “Amanhã”, which was performed during the inauguration ceremony of President Lula.
The “Symphonic Orchestra of Musicians for Democracy” was responsible for showing the music.
The song had already been used recently by First Lady Janja in a video that showed the assembly of the stages that house the inauguration festivities:
In addition to this, “O Trenzinho Caipira”, by Heitor Villa-Lobos, was also played. See excerpt from the orchestra’s last rehearsal.
Exciting! What an epic moment in the history of Brazil… to the sound of “Tomorrow” (by Guilherme Arantes). Lula receives sash from Brazilian diverse society. Long live Democracy! #LulaPresidente 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/tHXMdzPiq5
— SERGIO (@oSergio) January 1, 2023
Below are the lyrics of the song:
Tomorrow
Tomorrow
It will be a beautiful day
Of the craziest joy
that can be imagined
Tomorrow
redoubled the strength
Up, which does not cease
will revenge
Tomorrow
no more mystery
above the illusory
The star king will shine
Tomorrow
the luminosity
Oblivious to any will
will rule
will rule
Tomorrow
is all hope
As small as it seems
It exists and it is to flourish
Tomorrow
despite today
Will be the road that arises
to walk
Tomorrow
Even if some don’t want to
Will others wait
see the dawn
Tomorrow
appeased hatreds
allayed fears
will be full
will be full