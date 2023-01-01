Guilherme Arantes is remembered on the web for the performance of “Tomorrow” at the inauguration ceremony

The singer and composer Guilherme Arantes reached the trending topics from Twitter, ranking of the most commented subjects on the platform, for the performance of one of its greatest hits, the song “Amanhã”, which was performed during the inauguration ceremony of President Lula.

The “Symphonic Orchestra of Musicians for Democracy” was responsible for showing the music.

The song had already been used recently by First Lady Janja in a video that showed the assembly of the stages that house the inauguration festivities:

In addition to this, “O Trenzinho Caipira”, by Heitor Villa-Lobos, was also played. See excerpt from the orchestra’s last rehearsal.

See video:

Exciting! What an epic moment in the history of Brazil… to the sound of “Tomorrow” (by Guilherme Arantes). Lula receives sash from Brazilian diverse society. Long live Democracy! #LulaPresidente 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/tHXMdzPiq5 — SERGIO (@oSergio) January 1, 2023

Below are the lyrics of the song:

Tomorrow

Tomorrow

It will be a beautiful day

Of the craziest joy

that can be imagined

Tomorrow

redoubled the strength

Up, which does not cease

will revenge

Tomorrow

no more mystery

above the illusory

The star king will shine

Tomorrow

the luminosity

Oblivious to any will

will rule

will rule

Tomorrow

is all hope

As small as it seems

It exists and it is to flourish

Tomorrow

despite today

Will be the road that arises

to walk

Tomorrow

Even if some don’t want to

Will others wait

see the dawn

Tomorrow

appeased hatreds

allayed fears

will be full

will be full

Join our WhatsApp group, click on this link

Join our Telegram channel, click on this link