Has the future arrived? We tested the foldable screen notebook!

We show the versatility of the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

Today we are going to take a look at a product on the threshold between the commercial and the prototype: the Asus 17 Fold is a notebook with a 17-inch screen that would already stand out for bringing OLED technology on the display. But it does even more: it features a foldable screen, making it from a “tabletzão” to a traditional notebook.

Asus Zenbeook 17 Fold OLED official website

Main Specifications

Screen: 17.3″ OLED 2560×1920 (open) and 12.5″ 1920×1280 (folded), 100% DCI-P3

CPU: Intel Core i7 1250U (2P+8E cores)

GPU: Integrated Intel Xe 96UE

16GB DDR5 RAM

Connectivity: 2x USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 2x40Gbps support

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD PCIe

Battery: 75WHs with estimated autonomy of 7.5 hours

Dimensions: 1.5 kg, 37.85 x 28.76 x 0.87 ~ 1.29 cm

Certificate for 30,000 openings and closings

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED design

The Zenbook Fold is a hybrid notebook with quite a trick: it is a 17-inch folding device, managing to go from the wide screen format, being able to use a foot to stand on the table, to a more traditional notebook format, folded in the middle and with two 12.5-inch screens or use a traditional keyboard on the bottom.

The keyboard is also one of the strengths of the Zenbook Fold. It has a bluetooth keyboard that can be used either attached to the Fold when it is folded, making this more traditional notebook format, or separate from it while the screen can be used standing on a table. The result is good versatility and multiple possibilities of use.

All modes are functional, but not 100%. In tablet mode, its huge size makes it uncomfortable to use for long periods. In the traditional way of notebooks it can be used either with the bluetooth keyboard positioned in the place where the keyboard normally is, or using the second half of the screen as a display and also a keyboard on the touchscreen. Here the problem is weight balancing, since normally the base of the notebook is heavier than the screen, and in this model, both have similar weight. The result is a slightly “wobbly” look on the axis between the two screens, becoming less stable, especially if you use it on your lap.

But without a doubt it shines brighter when it is opened and placed on the table. Then we started to make full use of the 17-inch screen with the possibility of placing the keyboard on the table in front of it and even connecting a wireless mouse for a portable mobile workstation.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED performance tests

It comes equipped with a 12th generation Intel Core processor, codenamed Alder Lake, but in an efficiency-focused form factor. The Core i7-1250U brings a total of two performance cores and 8 efficiency cores, with a total of 10 cores and 12 threads. However, to operate on an ultrathin device, it needs to be restrained in clocks, and the result is good in applications that need a lot of threads, but just OK in high frequency scenarios, like games.

The Zenbook Fold impresses in some results, and in others it shows that there is no miracle in a form factor ultracompact and hybrid. In CineBENCH in mode multithreaded it’s insane to see it achieve a Core i3-10100 from a traditional desktop, but scenarios like gaming it doesn’t have the power and cooling margins to deliver anything impressive. It’s better than other hybrids we’ve tested, like the Samsung Book S or the HP ProBook X360 (Ryzen 5 4500U), but it’s still focused on everyday use and light activities.

Is the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED and its foldable screen worth it?

This is really a differentiated product. The ability to transition from a notebook with a 12-inch screen to a desktop computer with a 17-inch screen, with traditional notebook use, through a tablet and ending up as a desktop, makes it one of the most versatile designs we’ve ever tested.

ASUS has taken great care in the elements it has used, be it the OLED screen with extremely high color accuracy, be it the high-performance and efficient hardware (Core i7-1250U+16GB RAM) and speed (1TB NVMe SSD), or even details like the incredibly powerful sound system for such a compact device.

Fortunately, Fold does not suffer from the disease of the duck, which tries to do multiple things (swim, fly and walk) but is not exceptional at any of them. The 17 Fold is practical to use in all its modes and, even though it doesn’t get the quality of a notebook in a traditional format when it’s in equivalent mode, it isn’t uncomfortable to use.

But the cost of innovation comes heavy. Premium quality in resources combined with technology still in the beginning of implementation result in an incredibly expensive product. We did not find any units for sale in Brazil, and abroad we were faced with the impressive price of US$ 3,599, paying the equivalent of two or three premium models with OLED screens in more traditional formats, some with multiple displays like the Zenbook Duo itself. from ASUS. It is very interesting to see the potential of curved screen technology, but paying for it now does not seem practical.