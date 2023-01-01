He was world champion with Pelé, and today he is in shock with the news of his death.

Brazilian team three-time world champion in 1970

“The world’s cup is ours! With a Brazilian, no one can. That’s the golden squad, he’s good at samba, he’s good at leather”. Who has never heard this song, immortalized in the voice of Caneco Coral? It was a tribute to Brazilian Team 1970, which had won the third championship of the world Cup, which was held in Mexico. It was the tournament that enshrined Skin, once and for all, as the king of football. commanded by Zagallowho had been twice champion as a player in 1958 and 1962, the canary team enchanted the world and is revered by the four corners of the planet until today.

And one of these players had the privilege of living with the King of Football in saints. Clodoaldo Tavares Santana, simply Clodoaldoor “Corró”, as he was known, won numerous titles wearing the shirt of Peixe, and being one of the main companions of Skin at the club and also in the national team. When he learned of his friend’s death, he was in complete shock at the tragic news.

Pelé and Clodoaldo in the 1970 World Cup

Clodoaldo arrived at Santos in 1965, staying until 1979. During that time, he won five titles Paulista championshipplus one Brazilian championshipa Supercopa Sudamericana Intercontinental Champions (now known as South American Recopa) and also the World Cup 1968, when Peixe surpassed the Inter Milan in the big decision of the tournament.

The last goodbye

Pelé’s wake will take place on January 2nd, starting at 10 am, at Vila Belmiro stadium, where he shone so much during his time as a football player. The coffin with his body will be in the same center of the lawn where he knelt to say goodbye to his favorite team, in 1974.